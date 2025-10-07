Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has announced its approval of Bidaya Finance Company’s request to register and publicly offer debt instruments under a new issuance program with a total value of up to SAR 1 billion.

In its statement, the CMA confirmed that the prospectus will be published prior to the subscription period. The document will include all key information for potential investors, including the company’s financial statements, detailed business overview, management information, and the complete terms and conditions of the Sukuk issuance program.

Earlier this year, in April 2025, Bidaya Finance’s Board of Directors approved the authorization to issue and offer Sharia-compliant Sukuk worth up to SAR 1 billion. This program represents Bidaya Finance’s third Sukuk initiative, following two prior programs with a combined total value of SAR 1.5 billion. Of that amount, SAR 1.35 billion was successfully offered and fully repaid, with the final repayment completed in August 2023.

With this latest CMA approval, the total value of Bidaya Finance’s Sukuk programs now stands at SAR 2.5 billion, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to diversifying its funding sources and strengthening its financial position through Islamic capital market instruments.