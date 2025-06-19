Paris, France – Airbus Defence and Space has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cluster 2 at the Paris Air Show to deliver next generation digital solutions that enhance airport efficiency, security and collaboration across Saudi Arabia. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Wouter Van Wersch, Executive Vice President of Airbus International, Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus in Middle-East and Africa, and Mr. Saad A. Alajlan, General Manager of Commercial Operations and Business Development at Cluster 2.

The partnership will introduce advanced technologies including Agnet Turnaround by Airbus , a smart platform that enables real time coordination of airport operations. This will empower Cluster 2 to streamline workflows, enhance on-time performance and elevate the passenger experience across its network of 22 international and domestic airports.

Through this MoU, Airbus and Cluster 2 aim to raise operational standards, improve situational awareness and drive seamless collaboration between ground staff, security teams and control rooms.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to driving digital innovation in aviation. With Agnet Turnaround, we are enabling smarter, safer and more connected airports that align with the Kingdom’s vision for the future of transportation.”, said Antoun Farra, Managing Director of Airbus Defence and Space in Saudi Arabia.

“Airports are vital gateways to the Kingdom, and digital transformation is at the heart of our strategy. Partnering with Airbus allows us to enhance safety, reduce response times and create a unified operations ecosystem across our airports.”, commented Eng. Badr Al-Dalami, Chief Executive Officer of Cluster 2.

With multiple communication and automation capabilities, Agnet Turnaround is a smart and secure solution which aims at solving daily operational challenges for aviation stakeholders and enhancing On Time Performance (OTP).

