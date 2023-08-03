Club Apparel will be offering its customers 5 times club apparel points when shopping at any of the 35+ brands during Dubai Summer Surprises from 4-6 August

The Club Apparel campaign will include brands like Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Ardene, ACO, BHPC, Birkenstock, BBZ, CCC, Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, F5, Forest Essentials, Havaianas, Hema, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie en Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, Moreschi, Naturalizer, New Yorker, Nine west, R&B, R&B Kids, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger, Toms.

Apparel Group’s participation in Dubai Summer Surprise comes in association with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. Club Apparel will reward existing and new members with five times Club Apparel points on all their purchases across Apparel group stores in Dubai. This dream campaign will feature a whopping 35+ brands offering the ideal summer shopping experience for Club Apparel members.

This campaign is a celebration of the incredible milestone of the 5 million Club Apparel members. Customers will have will be able to shop all this season’s essentials from fashion, footwear, accessories and travel essentials as well. The 3 days campaign will reward Club Apparel members with a staggering number of points during this campaign. The event will take place in across all the participating stores in Dubai as part of this initiative.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said “Dubai is turning the table around through countless initiatives to support and elevate tourism and retail sectors. Dubai Summer Surprises is a prime factor in enhancing the tourism and retails sectors. At Apparel Group, we pride ourselves in providing the best retail experience by offering globally renowned brands to our valuable customers. Participating in such important initiative, Dubai Summer Surprises, is not new for Apparel Group as have been key players in numerous initiatives and campaigns locally and globally. Providing the best and most astonishing offers across all our renowned brands will allow our customers access to the best and most rewarding shopping experience.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: “Dubai Summer Surprises has played a pivotal role in supporting the Emirate’s retail sector over the years, and has become an integral part of city's identity, economy, and global appeal. This year, our focus is on enhancing quality of life for residents and offering visitors something new and innovative. This wouldn’t be possible without our trusted partners such as Club Apparel, Apparel Group’s loyalty programme, which contributes to elevating our retail offering by providing shoppers with unique and memorable shopping experiences. We are proud to be part of Club Apparel’s celebration of 5 million members and look forward to a fruitful partnership this edition”.

The Dubai Summer Surprises plays a pivotal role in UAE’s plans to solidify its place as the world best shopping destination. In addition, this initiative will increase the tourism momentum and grant Dubai residents the joy of getting exclusive and special rewards and offers.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.apparelgroupglobal.com

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae