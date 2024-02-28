Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, is set to debut as a stand-alone exhibitor at Leap 2024, the premier technology expo in Saudi Arabia. Cloudera’s participation at the event aims to highlight the company’s commitment to innovation, focusing on unveiling groundbreaking Generative AI (GenAI) solutions and advancements in enterprise AI and hybrid data architectures.

Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President - Middle East, Turkey & Africa, emphasised Cloudera's dedication to the tech community in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, stating, "Leap 2024 provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our dedication and responsibility to the industry. It also allows us to interact with people and potential customers, highlighting what we can do by showing them the product experience first-hand." Ahmad Shakora also highlighted the synergy between diverse perspectives and expertise, stating that collaborative efforts will be pivotal in shaping Saudi Arabia's tech landscape.

Innovative Showcases at Leap 2024

Cloudera's exhibition at Leap 2024 will spotlight the power of Generative AI, focusing on Cloudera Machine Learning (CML) solutions. The emphasis is empowering businesses to benefit from AI while ensuring trust, security, and responsibility. Cloudera will unveil blueprints for generative AI, allowing companies to build their own AI applications powered by an open-source Large Language Model (LLM) of their choice and their data hosted internally in the enterprise.

Additionally, Cloudera will demonstrate how its hybrid data platform enables businesses to access and analyse all their data across multiple public and private clouds and on-premises, ensuring smarter, data-driven decision-making with increased IT controls, high performance, and low costs.

Strategic Presence at Leap 2024

A recent study by Cloudera highlighted the Middle East’s rapid embrace of the public cloud, with 71% of organisations already leveraging it and a substantial 86% planning to move more data to the cloud in the next 1-3 years. Despite this progress, the study identifies a gap in effective data utilisation, with organisations estimating that they are not using nearly 34% of their data effectively. Challenges such as IT complexity, integration hurdles, cybersecurity concerns, and data governance issues hinder more extensive data migration to the cloud.

With Cloudera’s participation at Leap 2024, the company aims to address potential challenges and misconceptions about the industry and technology, solidifying its commitment to the tech community in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is a pivotal market for Cloudera due to its remarkable commitment to AI technology development and substantial investments in cutting-edge solutions. Ahmad Shakora commented, "The shift of international tech investment focus to Saudi Arabia is a strategic move with immense potential. The kingdom’s emergence as a focal point for global tech acquisition aligns with the global trend of leveraging advanced technologies for economic growth and sustainable development."

Visit Cloudera at Stand No: H1A.D60, Leap 2024, Saudi Arabia

Cloudera invites attendees to explore its cutting-edge solutions and engage with the team at Stand No: H1A.D60 during Leap 2024.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, helping organisations manage and analyse data of all types on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we’re the preferred data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open-source community.

Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

