Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:– Following the success of the first Cloud Spaces location and with the demand for flexible business solutions in Abu Dhabi continuing to grow, Cloud Spaces is delighted to expand and open a second state-of-the-art facility at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Providing a stylish and motivational working environment for freelancers, SMEs and Corporates, the new facility on Al Maryah Island includes serviced offices for businesses of all sizes, ergonomically designed boardrooms, private meeting spaces and chic co-working lounges.

Whilst the facilities and DNA of the destination are the same as Cloud Spaces Yas Mall, there are a few unique features that are particular to this fresh location. A creative new space ‘The Storm’ has been introduced providing a unique active area where members are free to unwind in a more lively and fun way. The facility also makes the most of its central location by providing mesmerising views of the city skyline through the wide windows.

As with the original branch at Yas Mall, homeworkers who miss the buzz of working around like-minded and inspiring individuals, can access a variety of comfortable and functional coworking zones at Cloud Spaces ADGM. The coworking lounge features plush sofas, cozy corners and ‘The Oxygen Bar’, a casual café that specializes in premium barista coffees, healthy snacks and fresh juices. At Cloud Spaces, professionals and entrepreneurs are encouraged to focus on their goals, channel their creative energies, and realize their full potential.

Meanwhile, those looking for a more private place to concentrate can choose from a wide range of bright and comfortable office spaces. At Cloud Spaces ADGM, the options include everything from sound-proofed bubbles for individual freelancers and one-person startups, to fully serviced offices that are perfect for large-scale corporations. Offering flexible lease terms on a daily, monthly or yearly basis, the new destination provides every little thing that trend-conscious, forward-thinking and imaginative businesses need to succeed.

The coworking space also offers highly trained administrative team members and IT professionals that are available on site. Additionally, a dedicated PRO team is also available, upon request, to provide assistance in setting up a business and visa processes. In this manner, new business owners can take their mind off the administrative tasks and focus on building their business.

Leading the charge in digital innovation, the venue makes use of digital tools for booking the space with ease while also connecting with the community.

Set within one of the city’s key freezones, Cloud Spaces ADGM will provide a dynamic and enriching environment where collaboration, healthy networking and learning is encouraged. The venue will also host regular events for members and guests such as workshops, coffee mornings and business-related talks featuring local experts, plus fun community events for the members.

Malak Smejkalova, General Manager of Cloud Spaces, said: “I’m thrilled to announce that, after a successful opening at Yas Mall, Cloud Spaces is already launching its second branch at ADGM, located in the heart of the city’s financial district and close to Downtown, Reem Island and Saadiyat Island.

At Cloud Spaces ADGM, we encourage members to network and form new collaborations by providing them with a welcoming and comfortable space within a thriving commercial destination. Indeed, the past few years have proved that flexible workspaces in enriching environments will always be in demand.

Cloud Spaces is removing barriers for freelancers, startups and SMEs and helping them infiltrate into the market with a faster and smoother entry.

The traditional office working format has declined since the pandemic began and remote work solutions have continued to increase in popularity. Many businesses are now favoring more flexible forms of working such as hybrid working and hot desking, and this has led to an increase in business. We have found that a lot of people enjoy coming to Cloud Spaces because it offers an alternative environment to work in and one that allows them to take a break from being at home all day. We now want to continue to grow our community and motivate and uplift as many local businesses as possible.”

With a unique, tech-friendly and vibrant atmosphere, Cloud Spaces is naturally suited to small businesses and emerging brands with all companies, no matter what kind of service they provide, are made entirely welcome.

Monthly memberships at Cloud Spaces ADGM start from AED 695 including access to the coworking lounge, regular workshops and events, and discounts on resource bookings.

About Cloud Spaces

Cloud Spaces provides flexible and contemporary workspace solutions, including areas available to rent by the hour, co-working day passes, monthly memberships and serviced offices. Stylish and modern, it provides an inspiring and motivational environment from which to work and collaborate.

Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, members can enjoy access to a range of comfortable office and working spaces and boardrooms, plus a recording studio, photography studio, chic café and more. Providing everything that local and international entrepreneurs need to prosper and thrive, Cloud Spaces aims to attract trend-conscious, innovative individuals and businesses working in the areas of retail, fashion, product design and beyond.



Cloud Spaces is located in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Maryah Island.

Website: www.cloudspaces.ae.