Dubai, UAE: UAE-based Cloud Concept, the platinum monday.com partner in the Middle East, today announced the addition of Make, the world’s leading visual automation and orchestration platform, to its enterprise solutions portfolio. This move strengthens Cloud Concept’s mission to help organizations accelerate digital transformation by orchestrating workflows across their technology stacks.

Through this partnership, Cloud Concept becomes one of the first regional providers to offer a Make Managed Services package, including consulting, implementation, and monitoring. With the combined power of monday.com and Make, enterprises can reduce complexity, streamline integrations, and scale automation faster than ever before.

“The Middle East is entering an era of large-scale automation, and enterprises are seeking fast, cost-effective ways to connect their apps and data,” said Bryan MacKenzie, CEO of Cloud Concept. “By combining Make with our monday.com expertise, we can deliver automation that is both accessible and enterprise-grade.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cloud Concept to the Make partner ecosystem,” said Andreas Ostermaier, Director EMEA at Make, “Their proven track record with monday.com and deep regional footprint makes them an ideal partner to scale automation services with Make's visual orchestration platform in the MEA market.”

Cloud Concept’s Make managed service packages are available immediately in the UAE, KSA, and wider MEA. Packages include Starter, Growth, and Scale tiers to suit organizations at every stage of their automation journey.

