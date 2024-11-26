Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Box Technologies has been awarded the esteemed Great Place To Work Certification for 2024-2025. This globally recognized accolade honors organizations that excel in workplace culture. The certification highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to cultivating an environment that prioritizes trust, loyalty, and satisfaction and developing a supportive work culture

The certification process involves anonymous employee surveys and benchmarked evaluations across global standards including assessments on trust, respect, fairness, camaraderie, and pride. Cloud Box Technologies excelled in key areas such as appreciation, open communication, and equal opportunities, meeting the criteria for certification with flying colors. The certification is valid for one year, ending in August 2025, during which Cloud Box Technologies will continue to enhance workplace practices based on valuable employee feedback.

“This recognition as a Great Place to Work reflects our commitment to facilitating an inclusive, supportive culture where employees thrive,” said Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director of Cloud Box Technologies. “At Cloud Box Technologies, we believe success stems from relationships built on trust, respect, and open communication. We view our office as a ‘home away from home,’ creating an environment where employees feel valued, recognized, and empowered to excel. This milestone strengthens our resolve to deliver outstanding value to our clients while continuing to grow and innovate.”

Winning the certification reinforces the organization’s position as a leading employer in the technology sector. In the short term, the recognition bolsters employee retention and enables the company to attract top talent. Over the long term, it strengthens the systems integrator’s global reputation as an employer of choice, leading to the recruitment of high-caliber professionals and expanding its capabilities. Building on this success, Cloud Box Technologies is focused on sustainable growth, innovation, and equipping its team to meet evolving client needs, further solidifying its leadership in the technology industry.

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) is a premier systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration, Security and Professional Services. It offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective customer services and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centres (NOC) in Dubai as a part of its managed services. The team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in Middle East.

For further information, please visit httsps://www.cbt.ae