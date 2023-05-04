The chemotherapy robot ensures safe and effortless preparation of hazardous patient-specific doses of medication

Fatima bint Mubarak Center setting the benchmark in advanced technological expertise in cancer care

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The newly inaugurated Fatima bint Mubarak Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, pioneers in cutting-edge and state-of-the-art technologies, bringing world-class cancer care to the UAE. The center’s advanced technological expertise combined with its team of experts, set a new standard of clinical excellence, elevating the quality of cancer screening, diagnostics and treatment available in the region. The center aims to serve as the benchmark for cancer care, providing patients comprehensive access to world-class care close to home.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center has introduced Ethos adaptive radiotherapy a cancer treatment technology to the UAE. Using artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning, Ethos allows the radiotherapy medical team to adapt a patient’s treatment plan in real-time, based on daily changes in the patient’s anatomy. Previously considered impossible, the AI-aided process significantly reduces the adaptive treatment time (sessions are approximately 25 to 30 minutes in duration) and exposure to radiation when compared to more traditional treatments. While the machine is suitable for all cancer types, it is currently being primarily used for pelvic, abdominal, bladder and prostate cancers.

The center also offers radioembolization, TARE-Y90 therapy, a minimally invasive targeted therapy that uses radioactive particles to destroy cancer cells in the liver. The procedure involves injecting tiny beads, known as microspheres, into the blood vessels that supply the tumor in the liver with blood. These microspheres emit radiation that targets the tumor cells while sparing healthy liver tissue. This treatment is particularly useful for patients with liver cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, as it can help shrink tumors that may be otherwise inoperable and alleviate symptoms such as pain and fatigue. Radioembolization is a safe and effective treatment option for select patients with liver cancer, offering them an improved quality of life and prolonged survival.

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chair of the Oncology Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said, “The Fatima bint Mubarak Center is poised to set new standards of clinical excellence in cancer care, fulfilling another milestone in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s vision and mission to provide compassionate, complex care and being the best place to receive care. The center has prioritized patient experience, research, innovation, and the most cutting-edge medical technology, including artificial intelligence, transforming the way cancer care is delivered in the region. Patients being treated at the center have access to global healthcare expertise delivered by our team of experienced caregivers. Our fully equipped, premium facility elevates care for cancer through comprehensive world-class screening, and leading-edge diagnostic and treatment options, all conveniently available under one roof, which build on the existing expertise of the Oncology Institute.”

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center is also home to the chemotherapy robot which leverages an automated compounding process to ensure caregiver and patient safety and prepares patient-specific hazardous doses with ease and accuracy. The robot provides numerous benefits, including improved patient and operator safety, greater pharmacist efficiency, and reduced operating costs. Additionally, it boosts nursing confidence, facilitates automated record-keeping, and streamlines inventory management.

The center has also introduced various advanced treatment plans that use the latest and most innovative technologies available, improving the chances of successful outcomes for patients. This includes Edge radiosurgery, another accurate and non-invasive cancer treatment that uses stereotactic radiation to target cancerous cells while sparing healthy ones, making it a highly effective and efficient treatment option. In addition, brachytherapy or internal radiation is a procedure that places radioactive material inside the affected organ. Because this form of therapy allows for the application of high local doses of radiation to specific areas of the body, it leads to fewer side effects than external beam radiation and a shorter overall treatment time.

Dr. Fady Geara, Department Chair, Radiation Oncology, Oncology Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said, “Introducing technologies such as these make treatment solutions more accurate and effective and helps in minimizing resulting side effects. We will continue to adopt and introduce such innovative approaches that prioritize the highest quality of patient care.”

Modeled on Cleveland Clinic U.S.’ Taussig Cancer Center, one of the top providers of cancer care in the United States, the Fatima bint Mubarak Center brings world-class diagnostic and treatment options and renowned expertise to the UAE, ensuring patients receive the best and most compassionate care – at every step of their care journey, right here in Abu Dhabi.

