Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to develop internal expertise for the application of robotic technology beyond kidney transplants

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, in collaboration with a team of experts from Cleveland Clinic U.S, has achieved a significant milestone with its first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant procedure for a donor and recipient using one robot. This groundbreaking surgery exemplifies the hospital's commitment to advancing complex care through technological innovation and multidisciplinary expertise. The achievement is a testament to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s (DoH) continuous efforts in the field of organ transplantation, integrating the use of science, technology and best practices further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading healthcare destination globally.

The procedure involved a related UAE National donor and recipient, with the recipient diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. The complex surgery required extensive coordination between the donor surgical team and recipient transplant team. The team of surgeons performed the procedures simultaneously in separate operating rooms, with meticulous precision using a single robot. The robotic surgical system mimics the movements of the surgeons with a greater range of motion and finer control and takes command in real-time to carry out highly intricate procedures with matchless accuracy. The simultaneous robotic-kidney transplant offers numerous benefits. With precise movement, 3D vision, high magnification, and improved ergonomics surgeons can perform operations through smaller incisions compared to traditional open surgery. This minimally invasive approach results in, lesser blood loss, enhanced accuracy, reduced trauma, and faster recovery time.

Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, the Executive Director of the Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “The Abu Dhabi healthcare sector has made remarkable strides in ensuring the health and well-being of patients in the Emirate and beyond in line with the highest global standards. Today, we celebrate a key milestone in organ transplantation that was made possible by Abu Dhabi’s world-class infrastructure and the exceptional skills of its healthcare workforce. It is important initiatives and achievements like these that further cement the Emirate’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.”

Dr. George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and an internationally renowned urology surgeon, led the pioneering procedure. Dr. Haber commented on this complex surgery stating: "Collaboration is at the heart of medical progress, and this milestone achievement exemplifies the power of teamwork in advancing healthcare. Our partnership with Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in transplant surgery and ensuring the world-class expertise is accessible to patients in Abu Dhabi and the region. We are proud to stand as one Cleveland Clinic in introducing cutting-edge innovations that ultimately improve patient outcomes and save lives."

Dr. Bashir Sankari, Institute Chair, Urology, Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi shared insights into the pioneering approach and the meticulous planning that facilitated this milestone achievement. "We believe in the transformative potential of robotic surgery to optimize patient outcomes. Our innovation in attempting the robotic donor and recipient transplant with the same robot stemmed from a patient’s interest, as many are aware of the positive outcomes that robotic surgeries yield. As we have used this technology previously with both donor and recipients separately, we concluded that both donor and recipient can benefit from the same robot at the same time. As the first and only multi-organ transplant facility in the UAE, we are consistently upgrading our treatment approaches to make them accessible for our patients in the UAE and beyond."

With ongoing collaboration with Cleveland Clinic U.S, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is developing its capabilities to conduct these complex surgeries independently. Dr. Bashir explained, "Simultaneous robotic recipient and donor transplant surgery requires a unique blend of transplant and robotic surgical expertise and a lot of meticulous planning, coordination and attention to detail when it comes to preparing the robot to change the workflow from donor to recipient. While we currently collaborate with our global counterparts on a quarterly basis, we are committed to developing our own capabilities to serve more donors and recipients effectively in the coming year."

Dr. Mohamed Eltemamy, Staff Physician, Department of Urology at Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. said, “Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi have once again demonstrated the power of their collaboration by bringing cutting-edge technology to the gulf region. Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that both recipients and donors receive the highest standard of care. The successful integration of robotic technology in our transplant procedures is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the team. This achievement marks a significant step forward in medical innovation and patient care, highlighting the ongoing commitment of Cleveland Clinic to bring the best of healthcare technology to the region.”

Looking ahead, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi aims to expand the application of robotic technology beyond kidney transplants. Dr. Bashir shared, "Our team is exploring the potential for robotic liver transplants, with initial successes in partial hepatectomies. We envision broader applications of this technology to benefit more patients."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the first and the only multi-organ transplant facility in the UAE. Previously, the hospital conducted seven successful robotic-assisted donor surgeries. Initially developed for prostatectomies and kidney cancer procedures, the innovative approach has been adapted for kidney transplant patients with the primary objective of minimizing incision size and post-surgery discomfort.

