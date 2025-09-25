First fellow graduates from the hospital’s advanced cardiology training program

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marked a proud academic milestone with the graduation of 23 interns, residents, and fellows from its Graduate Medical Education programs. Among them, 19 are UAE Nationals, a testament to the hospital’s growing role in cultivating the next generation of world-class clinicians trained right here in the UAE.

Held at the hospital’s auditorium, the ceremony honored the achievements of physicians who have completed rigorous training across specialties, including emergency medicine, internal medicine, anesthesiology, otolaryngology, general surgery, and cardiology. The event also celebrated the institution’s first-ever cardiology fellow graduates, underscoring the hospital’s expanding depth in subspecialty medical training.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, congratulated the graduates, stating: “These young professionals represent the future of healthcare in the UAE, driven by expertise, empathy, and a deep sense of purpose. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is proudly supporting their growth as they take their place as leaders in medicine.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s academic programs are recognized by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I) and the Emirati Board, delivering a world-class clinical learning environment that integrates international best practices with a strong commitment to the UAE’s long-term healthcare strategy. The programs play a vital role in the hospital’s broader commitment to Emiratization and align with national priorities under UAE Vision 2031, which seeks to empower Emirati talent across all sectors, including healthcare.

Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “This year’s graduates represent more than individual success stories, they reflect the role and scale of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to shaping the UAE’s healthcare talent. Through our Graduate Medical Education programs, we’ve trained more than 289 physicians to date, many of them UAE Nationals, who are now advancing care, driving innovation, and strengthening the UAE’s healthcare system for generations to come."

Faculty were also recognized during the ceremony, with ‘Teacher of the Year’ honors awarded to educators who have gone above and beyond to mentor the next generation of clinicians.

As Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to grow its educational footprint, this year’s class reflects a broader vision: to train and retain exceptional talent, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of medical excellence for generations to come.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a multispecialty hospital located on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As an extension of Cleveland Clinic in the U.S., it is uniquely designed to address the complex and critical care needs of the UAE and the broader region. The hospital is organized into specialized Institutes, including Heart, Vascular & Thoracic; Neurological; Cancer; Digestive Disease; Medical Subspecialties; Integrated Surgical Subspecialties; Integrated Hospital Care; and Diagnostic.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a 405-bed hospital, including 321 acute care beds, 84 critical care beds, four royal suites, and 26 operating rooms. Its state-of-the-art facilities provide patients in the region with direct access to world-class healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s renowned model of care. The hospital is also home to the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a dedicated cancer center offering comprehensive diagnostics and advanced treatment across 24 clinical departments, covering a range of cancer subspecialties and programs. Committed to medical innovation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi integrates robotics across specialties, pioneers’ endovascular therapy and hybrid procedures, and offers comprehensive programs in heart failure, heart transplantation, and limb salvage.

Licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a designated research and teaching facility, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi drives medical innovation through clinical trials and advanced research to enhance patient care. It is the first hospital in the UAE accredited by both the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGMEI) and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), offering residency and fellowship programs, undergraduate health professional training, and Continuing Medical Education (CME).

