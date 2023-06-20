NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Cleareye.ai, Inc., the provider of a category-leading digital trade finance solution ClearTrade®, for digital automation of trade compliance and operations, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan. The ClearTrade® Platform, built to revolutionize trade finance, is a leading provider of smart interpretation of data and documents in trade to identify TBML and Sanctions red-flags, automating expert labor-intensive manual checking processes, powered by a state-of-the-art document digitization engine with the ability to extract, validate, and accurately classify unstructured data.

James Fraser, Global Head of Trade & Working Capital for J.P. Morgan says: “Future proofing trade operations has been at the forefront of J.P. Morgan’s digital strategy in Trade & Working Capital. A manually intensive industry loaded with paper and lacking standardization, burdened by an increasing cost base, needs real innovation in order to transform. We are delighted to invest in Cleareye.ai as they deliver this innovation through meaningful solutions for us and our global financial institutions clients.”

Mariya George, CEO and Co-founder for Cleareye, states: “We are thrilled to increase our work with J.P. Morgan, leveraging their investment to reinvest in our technological innovation, bringing expert solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence to the forefront of banks’ digital strategies. We continue to reinforce our commitment to the industry by rolling out global solutions which enhance our clients’ operational efficiency.”

In addition to the investment, Cleareye.ai is working with J.P. Morgan’s Trade and Working Capital to continually enhance its offering, maintaining a gold standard in digital innovation from which all trade finance banks can benefit.

About Cleareye.ai

Cleareye.ai is an advanced Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning platform that enables banks to launch products at a rapid pace. Headquartered in California with offices in New York, Bahrain and India, the company aims to simplify banking. The platform leverages technology breakthroughs with a fully automated document processing layer, unified ML lifecycle management, data management, model governance and dynamic rules engine leveraging NLP. This will transform banks into hyper agile organizations, that customers want to bank with and deliver exceptional customer service, drive short term gains and long-term growth, and generate insights to sustain momentum at digital scale. Cleareye.ai was founded by leaders in global technology, representing decades of entrepreneurial and digital systems experience in banking.

