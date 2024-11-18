Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar, the nation’s premier real estate event, celebrated the successful conclusion of its 12th edition with record breaking success. Held last October under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the event marked another significant milestone for the industry, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a central hub for real estate investment.

Held from 13 to 15 October 2024 and hosted at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC), the three-day event welcomed over 14,000 visitors from 24 countries and showcased more than 60 exhibitors, including key government officials. Cityscape Qatar offered a comprehensive platform where attendees discovered the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities shaping the future of real estate and urban development.

Adding to the dynamic exchange of ideas was the Qatar Real Estate Forum, held in parallel with Cityscape Qatar. The forum brought together 29 expert speakers and facilitated the signing of 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), signaling new collaborations across the industry.

Commenting on Cityscape Qatar’s success, Alexander Heuff, the Cityscape portfolio’s exhibition director stated, "This year's event has exceeded our expectations, demonstrating the growth potential of Qatar's real estate market. The enthusiasm and engagement we've seen from both local and international participants underscore Qatar's position as a hub for property investment and development in the region."

Cityscape Qatar was honored to have Qetaifan Projects as the platinum sponsor and United Development Company (UDC) as the official registration partner. Both partners highlighted their latest developments and major announcements this year.

Reflecting on the impact of the event, Mr. Hesham Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer at Qetaifan Projects, said: "Qetaifan Projects was proud to serve as the platinum sponsor of Cityscape Qatar 2024. This event provided a strategic platform to showcase our commitment to developing innovative and sustainable projects that align with Qatar’s vision for the future. We were pleased with the strong interest in our latest developments and believe that Cityscape Qatar plays a pivotal role in connecting us with investors and potential homeowners who share our passion for excellence."

Cityscape Qatar hosted exhibitors from several countries around world including Romania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, who showcased their latest projects and offerings.

The success of Cityscape Qatar 2024 reflects the country's commitment to steadfast urban development and its vision for a prosperous future. As Qatar continues to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment, events like Cityscape Qatar play a crucial role in showcasing the nation's potential to a global audience.

About Cityscape Qatar:

Cityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate event, bringing together industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers to explore the latest developments and trends in the real estate market. With a legacy spanning 12 years, the event features a wide range of exhibitors, including top developers and service providers, and offers valuable networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a showcase of premier properties. Cityscape Qatar is an essential platform for those looking to invest in Qatar's dynamic real estate sector, providing a comprehensive view of market opportunities and innovations.