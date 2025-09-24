Cairo, Egypt — City Farm, a leading name in the premium food industry, has announced the launch of its new brand identity under the slogan:

“The Taste of Privilege – The Food of the Rich.”

The rebrand marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s strategic roadmap to elevate its presence across local and global markets, reinforcing its position as a luxury food brand distinguished by quality and exclusivity.

Strategic Partnerships & Global Showcases

As part of its commitment to Egypt’s culinary ecosystem, City Farm recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Egyptian Chefs Association, underscoring its dedication to supporting chefs, hotels, and fine-dining establishments.

The company is also preparing to participate in Food Africa 2025, the continent’s largest food industry exhibition, where it will present its latest product innovations to a broad network of customers, distributors, and international partners.

Expanding Global Footprint

City Farm currently operates through a strong international presence with branches in:

United States

Mexico

Canada

Germany

United Arab Emirates

The company is now preparing to expand further with upcoming branches in:

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Looking Ahead

City Farm’s expansion strategy focuses on three key pillars:

Launching new product lines, including luxury snacks, premium coffee, and health-focused items.

Strengthening partnerships with major global distribution networks.

Embedding quality and sustainability as core values across all operations.

Captain Mahmoud Kamal, Founder & CEO of City Farm, commented:

“The launch of our new identity marks the beginning of a new chapter in City Farm’s global journey. Our participation in Food Africa and our partnership with the Egyptian Chefs Association are just the first steps toward greater achievements and ambitious expansions in the years ahead.”