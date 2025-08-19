Cairo​​​​​: CIRA Education (“CIRA” or the “Group”, CIRA.CA on the Egyptian Stock Exchange), the largest fully integrated education service provider in the Egyptian private sector, is pleased to announce its acquisition of a 51% stake in L’École Française d’Hurghada, expanding the Group’s footprint the Red Sea region and marking its first entry into the region’s international education sector. The remaining 49% of the school will continue to be held by its founder and current shareholder, Ms. Bouchra Cherkaoui, who will continue to play an active role in the school’s future development.

Founded in 2004, L’École Française d’Hurghada stands as the sole institution in the Red Sea region offering French curriculum education under the official accreditation and oversight of the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE). With this strategic investment, CIRA is expanding both its geographic footprint and its curricular offerings to serve a wider spectrum of students in Hurghada.

Beginning in September, the school will introduce a new German section under the SIS brand, marking the first dedicated German-curriculum offering in Hurghada. The new track has already confirmed enrollment for 160 students spanning kindergarten through Grade 12. This initiative will offer a German education pathway within the existing French school, providing families with increased access to multilingual education.

Plans are already in motion to introduce an American English stream in the near future, an addition that reflects both CIRA’s multi-curricular model and the growing demand for international education in Hurghada.

CIRA Education’s CEO Mr. Mohamed El Kalla said: "At CIRA, we’re committed to delivering quality education where it’s needed most, and Hurghada represents an exciting, underserved geography for us. By introducing German and American tracks alongside the existing French program, we’re creating a richer, more inclusive academic environment for families in the region. We will continue to focus on unlocking opportunities in underserved markets, while introducing innovative academic models that enrich and diversify the learning experience.”

“For more than two decades, we’ve been proud to offer a high-quality French education to families in Hurghada,” added Founder of L’École Française d’Hurghada, Ms. Bouchra Cherkaoui. “Joining forces with CIRA allows us to scale our impact while preserving the core values the school was built on. With this new chapter, the school is set to broaden both its vision and its offering and I’m excited to continue this journey together and see the school evolve into a truly multi-curricular institution.”

Khaled Taha, Vice President SIS Middle East, commented: “We are proud to bring German education to Hurghada through the SIS model, offering students a fully accredited and globally respected curriculum for the first time in the city. This launch is not only a milestone for SIS but also a meaningful step forward for educational diversity in the Red Sea region. We look forward to working closely with the school community to deliver an exceptional German academic experience.”

“SIS Red Sea is our eighth school in the Eduhive network — and perhaps the most exciting,” said Karim Mostafa, CEO of Eduhive, a management subsidiary backed by CIRA Education. “We have had the opportunity to operate an international school in the Red Sea region nearly a decade ago, and we are excited to return with a renewed vision. Our goal is to make SIS Red Sea the leading international school in the entire Red Sea area. Backed by extensive market knowledge and a strong team of dedicated educators, we are confident that our presence will have a positive and lasting impact on the region in a very short time”.

The signing ceremony for the acquisition took place at CIRA Education’s headquarters last Thursday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both organizations. With CIRA’s resources and operational expertise, L’École Française d’Hurghada is poised to grow into a vibrant, multi-language school serving the evolving needs of one of Egypt’s most dynamic coastal cities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Email: IR@cairoinvest.com.eg

About CIRA Education

Established in 1992, CIRA Education is the largest driver of human capital development in Egypt, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. With a belief in the transformative power of education, CIRA Education focuses on unlocking potential and fostering growth across all levels of learning. The company manages and operates 30 schools, three universities, and 9 Pre-Schools/Enrichment Centers in 12 different governorates, providing high-quality educational services to more than 60,000 students around Egypt.

CIRA Education offers a diverse portfolio of curricula in the K-12 sector, including British, American, Canadian, French, and German systems, alongside the Egyptian National curriculum. By cultivating skills, knowledge, and character, CIRA Education empowers students to thrive in an ever-evolving world and contribute meaningfully to the progress of their communities and the nation. The PreK student body is 668 students, while K-12 sector has more than 34,000 students. As for higher education, currently has almost 20,000 students in 26 different faculties, according to 2024/2025 academic year’s numbers.

About Eduhive

Eduhive, a management subsidiary backed by CIRA Education, is a leading education management company that has successfully established, managed, and consulted several schools with various curricula in Egypt and the Middle East. Eduhive has highly experienced management and operational teams with over 25 years of experience providing educational solutions and well-referenced accomplishments. Its services are tailored to establish and support the business operations of startups or ongoing educational institutes through Eduhive's distinguished methodologies. Eduhive currently operates six international schools: British Columbia Canadian International School (East-West), Saxony International School Cairo West, British School of Alexandria, and Regent British School (New Mansoura - West). These schools offer multiple educational tracks, including British, Canadian, and German curricula. Eduhive also has an extensive growth plan to open more international schools that include French and American curricula.

