CIPD collaborates with Dubai Police to introduce Arabic qualifications, pioneering HR excellence and professional development in the Middle East.

The CIPD has rolled out its Foundation Certificate in People Practice in Arabic as part of its commitment to meet the professional needs of the Middle East. A first-of-its-kind in the region, the program's first phase is being run in collaboration with Dubai Police.

The program will enhance the knowledge and skills of HR professionals in Arabic, broadening their specialised experience in a more inclusive and expansive approach. The qualification training will last six months and is being delivered by CIPD’s delivery partner, Bradfield Consulting Group, with the first learners representing various departments of the Dubai Police.

Launching the qualification through the Dubai Police also reflects the wider business transformation the Middle East is undergoing, thanks to efforts and initiatives aimed at economic diversity. The qualification supports innovation and digital transformation, two key skills needed for people professionals, now and in the future.

CIPD Arabic qualifications launch to the wider Middle East market by the end of 2023.

"This is part of Dubai Police's broader collaboration with globally renowned organisations specialising in HR sciences, ensuring the sustainability of human resources to meet the goals and strategies of the departments they serve." Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Training at the Dubai Police

Stuart Dunlop, Regional Director, CIPD MENA, said, "We are delighted to pilot Arabic HR qualifications with the Dubai Police in the Middle East. This initiative aligns with our mission to champion better work and working lives by contributing to the overall enhancement of the people profession in the region.”

About the CIPD

The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years, helping organisations thrive by focusing on their people. The CIPD wants to see good work within inclusive and responsible businesses, strengthening our economies and societies.

The CIPD is the professional body leading and supporting the people profession; it sets the standards, builds capabilities, and connects its global community of HR, L&D, OD, and all people professionals. It offers qualifications and learning programmes that develop general and specialist practitioners.

With almost 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using our research, insights, and learning – the CIPD provides a strong voice for the people profession by working with governments and organisations to champion better work and working lives.

Part of the CIPD’s role is to educate organisations through their consultancy that a good business strategy begins with the people in the organisation. The role of people professionals is strategic human resource management, creating coherent frameworks for employees to be hired, managed, and developed in ways that support an organisation’s long-term goals. Employees’ knowledge, skills, and abilities are assets the organisation should invest in and use to create sustainable value for the organisation and its various stakeholders.

