Kuwait City: Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET) concluded the activities of its Credit Conference “Empowering Vision, Enabling Decision”, held in Kuwait with the participation of members of the Arab Committee on Credit Information under the Arab Monetary Fund. The event brought together representatives from Arab central banks, chief executives of regional credit bureaus, and senior leaders from the finance, technology, telecommunications, and real estate sectors. The significant attendance underscored the importance of credit information systems and their pivotal role in supporting financial stability across the region.

The conference shed light on the fast-evolving dynamics of the credit industry and the central role of data in strengthening the reliability of financial decision-making. Discussions featured digital identity solutions, electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) model, and the importance of the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) in enhancing transparency and trust within regional markets. The event also highlighted the latest practices in credit analytics, SME risk assessment, and instant credit approval solutions.

The conference welcomed several leading regional institutions, including the Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala’a), Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BENEFIT), the Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH), Qatar Credit Bureau, and Egypt’s iScore. It also featured participation from global and regional technology and financial firms such as Modefinance Italy, Qarar Saudi Arabia, and Ernst & Young. These entities presented diverse case studies demonstrating the role of credit data in enabling innovation and shaping the development of financial services.

The event’s agenda included a series of specialized panel discussions, including “Practical Applications of Credit Bureau Data in the Real Estate Sector,” which brought together stakeholders from real estate, finance, and technology, and a discussion on “Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL),” which explored the future of deferred payment companies and their implications for consumer behavior and the broader financial ecosystem. Participants further discussed the importance of integrating telecom sector data into evaluation models to support financial inclusion and enhance the precision of credit decisions.

Commenting on the conference, Alia Bader Al-Humaidhi, Chairperson of CINET, said:

“The conference highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing in advancing credit ecosystems, particularly given the rapid technological shifts taking place. Participants offered valuable perspectives on the future of data and its applications in strengthening financial stability and supporting economic development across the region. We are pleased that Kuwait served as a platform for such constructive dialogue among regulators and financial institutions from the Arab world”.

From her side, Mai Bader Al-Owaish, CEO of CINET, stated:

“The sessions emphasized the essential role of credit data in promoting financial inclusion and enhancing the quality of decision-making. At CINET, we are committed to accelerating innovation in the Kuwaiti market and deepening regional cooperation to develop unified standards that empower Arab markets in navigating emerging challenges. This conference laid important groundwork for the next phase of strategic projects and initiatives we are driving”.

Commenting on SIMAH’s participation in the Credit Conference, Sultan Al-Qudiry, CEO of the Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH), said: “We are proud to be an active contributor to this regional movement that supports the development of the credit market. With its advanced digital ecosystem and long-standing expertise, SIMAH continues to build a more robust and transparent data infrastructure, enhancing the competitiveness of the financial sector and supporting its growth and sustainability goals”. He concluded by emphasizing that SIMAH’s presence in such gatherings is not just representational, but a national responsibility carried out to strengthen GCC and Arab integration in the credit information industry.

Ibrahim Al-Awadhi, Chairman of the Real Estate Union and CEO of Aayan Real Estate, said:

“During the conference, we showcased the results of the ongoing collaboration between the Real Estate Union and CINET, and how this partnership enables the development of more efficient models that support rental and investment decisions in the real estate market. The event offered a strong platform for exchanging expertise and discussing shared challenges between the real estate and credit sectors. Our participation in the session on the practical applications of credit bureau data in real estate underscored the growing role of credit information in building a more transparent and sustainable market environment”.

Commenting on BENEFIT’s participation, Latifa Al-Mutawa, Assistant General Manager of Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, added:

“Our participation in presenting the success of instant credit approval in Bahrain allowed us to demonstrate BENEFIT’s experience in developing digital solutions that leverage credit data to enhance the speed and accuracy of lending decisions. The conference served as a valuable platform to exchange insights and explore mechanisms to enhance customer experience through automation and instant verification, ultimately improving financial sector efficiency and enabling faster, more secure services”.

Reflecting on his attendance, Christian Giacomini, CEO of Modefinance Italy, said:

“The conference offered an exceptional opportunity to engage with the credit sector and contribute to meaningful discussions on advanced credit rating models for SMEs and corporations. The event set a distinguished benchmark for the credit industry, and it is evident that the region is progressing through high-quality initiatives and remarkable achievements across Arab countries, positioning it for greater opportunities and more ambitious developments ahead”.

Sayonara El-Asmar, Deputy CEO and Managing Director of iScore (Egypt), said:

“During the SME credit assessment session, we presented advanced data-driven methodologies to enhance the accuracy of SME risk evaluations. The conference offered an ideal venue for regional knowledge exchange on best practices for supporting SMEs with more accurate and reliable credit decisions. We also participated in the BNPL discussion, highlighting its contribution to expanding financial inclusion and offering an accessible alternative to traditional financing, along with governance approaches to mitigate default risks and enhance credit awareness”.

Nasser Al-Humaidi, CEO and Co-Founder of UPayments, stated:

“Our participation in the panel on real estate data applications enabled us to discuss how credit bureaus support the enhancement of operational reliability and financial verification in the real estate market. The event provided an important opportunity to exchange insights with credit and financial institutions on how to use data to improve operational efficiency and mitigate risks across the sector”.

The successful conclusion of the event reaffirmed Kuwait’s growing position as an emerging hub for data-driven financial infrastructure in the Arab world. By hosting platforms that bring together policymakers, credit bureaus, regulators, and financial sector leaders, Kuwait continues to strengthen its role in shaping the future of regional financial markets. These initiatives not only enhance cooperation among Arab economies, but also align with Kuwait’s long-term vision of building a diversified, knowledge-based, and competitive economy, where advanced credit information systems serve as a foundation for sustainable growth and robust financial development.

About CINET

Kuwait Credit Information Network (CINET) seeks to provide inquiry services, credit score, and credit information in an innovative manner and with the highest levels of professionalism and trustworthiness. The company contributes to strengthening the credit system, improving the credit culture, and raising the degree of trust among clients in the credit community.

The activities of the Kuwait Credit Information Network Company are subject to the control and supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Law No. 9 of 2019 regulates the exchange of credit information.

Executive regulations of Law No. 9 of 2019.



