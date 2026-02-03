Erbil, Iraq, Cihan Bank for Islamic Investment and Finance, a leading Sharia-compliant financial institution in Iraq, is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with CTM360, a pioneer in preemptive security, which is an external CTEM technology platform focused on External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). This partnership marks an important step in strengthening the Bank’s cybersecurity capabilities and ensuring a safer digital banking experience for its customers and partners.



Through this joint initiative, CTM360 will support Cihan Bank in strengthening its brand protection efforts by detecting brand abuse, impersonation, unauthorized digital activity, fraud, phishing, data leaks, and other external threats across the surface, deep, and dark web. This enhanced visibility enables the Bank to take rapid, informed action against malicious activity, with the CTM360 fully managed takedown platform.

Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO & Founder of CTM360, stated, “We are honored to partner with Cihan Bank and support their efforts to deliver secure and reliable digital banking services. Our alliance will provide them with advanced digital risk protection and response capabilities to safeguard their stakeholders, assets, and reputation in today’s digital environment.”

Mr. Ahmad Abdulkhaliq, CEO of Cihan Bank, expressed, ‘As we grow our presence across Iraq, ensuring the online security of our stakeholders and the reliability of our digital assets remains our top priority. This strategic partnership with CTM360 reinforces our commitment to offering not only Sharia-compliant financial services, but also a secure banking experience for everyone.”

This shared goal reflects a commitment to delivering secure, trusted digital banking experiences to customers across Iraq.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

For more information, contact: info@ctm360.com

About Cihan Bank

Cihan Bank, established in 2008, offers an extensive range of Sharia-compliant banking products and services to individuals, companies, and government institutions across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Its comprehensive suite of Islamic banking solutions includes retail and corporate accounts, Murabaha financing, Ijarah-based leasing, digital banking, SME finance, and a range of deposit and credit products.

For more information, contact: https://www.cihanbank.com.iq/