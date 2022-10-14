Dubai, UAE: Under the theme of ‘Shaping the Now, Transforming the Future’, Cigna Insurance Middle East [CIME] – the leading global health services company, welcomed over 100 business partners, including employee benefits specialists and health insurance brokers from across the UAE and region, at the 2022 Cigna Partnership Meet in the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Jerome Droesch, CEO of Domestic Health and Health Services at Cigna International Markets provided an overview of the company’s recent milestones across different business verticals and unveiled its growth plans in the region. Leah Cotterill, Chief Distribution Officer, Cigna MEA, showcased Cigna’s futuristic outlook in the Middle East region.

Museum of The Future’s Executive Director, Lath Carlson joined the event as a guest speaker where he shed light on the Museum’s role as an incubator and a platform for scientists, thinkers, and researchers to explore new concepts and ideas.

Commenting on the partnership meet, Leah Cotterill, Chief Distribution Officer of Cigna MEA, said: “Amidst an evolving health insurance sector, insurance brokers and partners have the responsibility to advise individuals and organizations to adopt effective healthcare solutions that not only provide quality access to healthcare to a larger section of the population, but also usher the future of innovative healthcare solutions. At Cigna, we are committed to our broker partnerships and look forward to continuously innovating together for the benefit for our clients and the health insurance sector. The Cigna Partnership Meet was a great opportunity to discuss the evolving trends and future roadmap with our partners.”

The Cigna Partnership Meet is an annual networking event of senior health insurance professionals to interact with the company’s leadership across the Middle East and Africa region.