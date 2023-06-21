The Great Place to Work® certification is an internationally recognized standard that is awarded to organizations based on their workplace culture and employee experience.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cigna Healthcare MEA – the leading global health services company, has received the Great Place to Work® certification, reinforcing the company’s commitment to creating an inclusive, engaging, and supportive work environment. This is the first time Cigna Healthcare has been certificated by Great Place To Work in the Middle East & Africa region – emphasizing the growing appeal of the region as a desirable global hub for living and working.

The certification follows a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute, a global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Jerome Droesch, CEO – Domestic Health & Health Services, International Health at Cigna Healthcare, said: "Being recognized with the Great Place To Work certification reflects our inclusive, and people-centric culture. At Cigna Healthcare, we continue to focus on the employee experience and recognize that by creating a collaborative, empowered, trustworthy work environment to help our colleagues to thrive in their current positions and throughout their careers. This certification is a testament to our efforts in creating a positive and meaningful workplace and enabling them to deliver extraordinary value to our clients while also furthering their own skills and careers.”

The Great Place to Work surveys were conducted at Cigna Healthcare offices in Dubai, Beirut, and Nairobi. The surveys included the GPTW proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs. The certification provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Commenting on the recognition, Isil Ata, Head of Human Resources at Cigna Healthcare MEA, said: “At Cigna, our employees are our greatest assets and the driving force behind our success. We have implemented several programs to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our colleagues. A great work environment is a space where the team can feel inspired and empowered. This certification is a great motivation to our efforts.”

The Great Place to Work® certification is in alignment with Cigna Healthcare's recently launched campaign, known as 'The 5% Pledge.' This initiative urges business leaders not only within the region but also beyond to dedicate 5% of their working hours to promoting mental health support in their respective workplaces. Cigna Healthcare's commitment to holistic employee well-being is reflected in this campaign, as it aims to foster a culture of mental well-being within organizations. By inviting CEOs, business leaders, and people managers to participate in 'The 5% Pledge,' Cigna Healthcare is taking a leading role in transforming organizational cultures and shaping the future of mental well-being in the workplace.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, and vitality. With a heritage of over 200 years, Cigna Healthcare is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing healthcare, clinical management and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 19 years in the Middle East region, Cigna Healthcare serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers and government entities in the region.

Cigna Healthcare has been operating in the African continent for 60 years servicing over 250,000 members, through direct partnerships with locally licensed insurers in each market.

Cigna Healthcare maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 70,000 people that service more than 190 million customer relationships.

To learn more about Cigna Healthcare, visit www.cigna-me.com