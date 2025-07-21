Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, has obtained the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification- the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), by international accreditation body INTERCERT. This significant milestone underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to embedding a robust culture of strengthening cybersecurity resilience and upholding world-class standards of digital security and data protection.

The certification reflects CI Capital’s proactive approach to managing information security risks, reinforcing its ability to safeguard client and investor data, enhancing operational efficiency, and mitigating potential cyber threats. The implementation of ISO/IEC 27001 not only strengthens internal controls but also optimizes performance by reducing time, cost, and risks associated with human error—ultimately ensuring a secure and trusted investment environment for all stakeholders.

“CI Capital prides itself for obtaining the ISO/IEC 27001 certification—an internationally recognized benchmark that affirms our deep-rooted commitment to protecting our clients’, partners’, stakeholders’ data and digital assets. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, information security is no longer a luxury but a core pillar of sustainability and organizational growth. Moreover, this recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of our technology teams and reinforces the trust our clients and partners place in us,” commented CI Capital’s Group CEO, Hesham Gohar.

“CI Capital works tirelessly to adopt international best practices across all functions, particularly in digital transformation and information security. Embedding world-class information security practices into our business model as well as constantly upgrading our infrastructure both remain central to CI Capital’s strategic roadmap for a resilient and future-ready operation,” added Gohar.

In today’s data-driven financial landscape, trust and reliability are critical. This certification validates CI Capital’s efforts to establish a culture of security and governance across all its operations — from investment banking and brokerage services to asset management, mortgage finance, and microfinance. The certification scope covers all key components of the company’s Information Security Management System, including main and DR data centres, cybersecurity and infrastructure, databases, network and security, application support, Security Operations Centre (SOC), human resources, and physical security.

“This international accreditation marks a pivotal step in CI Capital’s digital transformation journey and further cements its leadership in both the Egyptian and regional financial markets. It also ensures alignment with the highest global standards in risk management, data governance, and operational excellence,” commented Ahmed Abdel Latif, Group Chief Operations Officer at CI Capital.

“Beyond risk reduction, ISO 27001 enhances the company’s ability to serve institutional and international clients who require strict compliance and security guarantees. It positions CI Capital as a forward-thinking, secure partner in the financial services industry, strengthens our brand reputation, and enables us to scale sustainably while meeting both local and global regulatory expectations," added Abdel Latif.

"From a technology perspective, ISO 27001 has driven us to enhance our cybersecurity architecture across all platforms — covering infrastructure, applications, data, and user access. We've established a robust risk management framework that enables continuous monitoring, incident response readiness, and proactive threat mitigation,” commented Mostafa Ebaid, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of CI Capital.

“It has also unified our IT policies, strengthened identity and access controls, and ensured encryption and secure communication protocols are enforced enterprise wide. Most importantly, this certification positions CI Capital to embrace future technologies and digital innovations securely and responsibly — giving both clients and internal stakeholders confidence in the integrity and resilience of our system," added Ebaid.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

