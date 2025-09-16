Cairo, Egypt: CI Capital PE for Fund Management and Investment (CIPE), a subsidiary of CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA), Egypt’s leading diversified financial services group, and engazaat | the Solar Water Company signed a partnership agreement, to launch the region’s first green infrastructure fund addressing the Water-Energy-Food (WEF) nexus. The “SAVE Fund” targets USD 200 Million in private investments from local and international institutions. Mahmoud Khalifa, Executive Investment Director of CI Capital Private Equity and Muhammad El Demerdash, engazaat CEO and Co-Founder, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at CI Capital Headquarters.

The ceremony was attended by senior management from both entities, including Mahmoud Attalah, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Hesham Gohar, Group CEO at CI Capital, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, engazaat Honorary Chairman and engazaat Co-Founders Khaled Demerdash and Omar El Demerdash.

engazaat, a pioneering Egyptian company revolutionizing access to the clean energy and water sector in Egypt and growing to the MEA region, delivers sustainable clean-tech utilities and Infratech as a service to communities across different sectors; commercial, industry and agriculture, with no barriers, technical limitations, or initial capital expense. Together, engazaat and CIPE will establish the first-of-its-kind green infrastructure investment fund in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Additionally, CIPE and engazaat will also collaborate on the creation of a mirror fund in Egypt, enabling broader investor participation and local and international capital mobilization.

"Partnering with engazaat reflects our commitment to driving investment strategies that not only deliver sustainable economic growth but also address some of the most critical development priorities across Egypt and the region. We are proud to be the pioneers in launching the first investment product of its kind, a platform that links private capital with sustainable development. This fund will play an essential role in channelling private capital towards projects that fuel economic growth, food security, and build resilience for the future," said Hesham Gohar, Group CEO of CI Capital.

Muhammad El Demerdash, Co-Founder and CEO, engazaat said: “For more than 14 years, we’ve worked to unlock the sustainable Infratech investment formula, transforming the water-energy-food nexus in the MEA region into a powerful opportunity. With social and impact innovation at the core and by channeling real value to local growers, our partnership with CIPE stands as a clear testament to the bankability of the Global South and its ability to attract both private and impact capital.”

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin - Honorary Chairman, engazaat said: “I am happy to witness this pioneering partnership with CI Capital Private Equity to launch the region’s first green infrastructure fund addressing the water-energy-food nexus.” Dr. Mohieldin added: “This agreement reinforces engazaat’s vision to expand access to sustainable energy, water, and agricultural solutions. By combining innovation with scale, we are not only enabling resilient communities and unlocking new growth opportunities across Egypt and the wider Middle East and Africa region but also contributing meaningfully to the achievement of global climate goals.”

This strategic partnership channels capital towards developing sustainable solar water infrastructure along with the agricultural value chain leveraging on engazaat’s award-winning Sustainable Agro Village and Entrepreneurship (SAVE) Park Model, which integrates clean-tech utilities and agricultural support systems to empower local growers in the region. Combined with CI Capital PE’s institutional fund management expertise, the fund aims to mobilize regional and global capital into high-impact, bankable projects. The partnership establishes a fully integrated, end-to-end WEF value chain that secures food, water, and energy while empowering local communities in the countries of operation through job creation and sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with engazaat. Our focus is on building a solid fund structure that meets the highest standards of governance and transparency. By combining rigorous financial discipline with innovative investment themes, we aim to create a resilient platform that can scale across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa," said Mahmoud Khalifa, Executive Investment Director of CI Capital Private Equity.

The fund systematically tackles WEF nexus challenges and aims to deliver measurable impact across climate change adaptation, mitigation, and resilience, while also generating attractive returns for investors. The strategic partnership aims to unlock a new generation of sustainable infrastructure investments, bridging global capital with local innovation to drive food security, climate resilience, and inclusive growth across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

About engazaat | The Solar Water Company

engazaat is a pioneering Egyptian company revolutionizing access to the clean energy and water sector in Egypt and growing to the MEA region – through an established holding entity to consolidate and oversee five sister companies operating in solar and water Infratech developments, agriculture, asset management, and fund management. engazaat delivers sustainable clean-tech utilities and Infratech as a service to communities across different sectors; commercial, industry and agriculture, with no barriers, technical limitations, or initial capital expense. engazaat’s business model involves privatizing clean Infratech via delivering the full value chain of the development - design, finance, build, own, and operate solar water assets to serve all sectors on a Pay-As-You-Go basis. engazaat also produces and manages more than 15 million cubic meters of water annually; that is equivalent to the water feed for a city with a population of more than 1 million.