Cairo - CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group and Compass Capital for Financial Investments S.A.E., Egypt’s leading alternative investment manager, announced today the launch of Egypt’s first onshore private equity fund, C3 Capital Fund 1, with a target size of EGP 3bn at final close, dedicated to investing in EGX-listed equities with an active shareholder participation approach.

C3 Capital Fund 1 adopts a Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPE) strategy, managed by C3 for Fund Management, an independent joint venture between CI Capital and Compass Capital, leveraging the combined strengths and synergies of two strategic partners to implement a disciplined investment approach.

“The partnership between CI Capital and Compass Capital brings together two industry leaders with distinct yet complementary capabilities. Compass Capital’s expertise in value investing across sectors, combined with CI Capital’s leadership in investment management and financial services, creates a powerful synergy,” stated Investment Executive Director at CI Capital Mahmoud Khalifa.

“C3’s novel approach demonstrates our continued innovation in providing tailored financial and investment solutions. We take pride in having assembled an elite group of investors from Egypt and the region, that include leading banks and other financial institutions, as well as high net worth individuals, who have placed their trust in this exciting fund” added Khalifa.

On his part, Ahmed Hussin, CEO and Fund Manager of C3 for Fund Management, stated: “The launch of C3 Capital comes at an opportune time, as the Egyptian capital markets exhibit a clear disconnect between operational performance and market valuations, with the public market trading at an unnatural discount to the private market. C3 Capital is strategically positioned to capitalize on these market discrepancies, aiming to unlock the hidden value by applying a private equity investment strategy to publicly listed entities. This involves targeting fundamentally strong companies and generating value through strategic insight, operational support, and financial guidance.”

C3 Capital’s first closing was successfully completed following the FRA’s approval on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, with commitments reaching EGP 1.8bn from leading institutional investors, in addition to family offices and high-net-worth individuals, with a final close targeting EGP 3bn.

CI Investment Banking (CIIB) acted as an advisor for the transaction. It is also worth noting that Zaki Hashem & Partners served as the legal advisors for C3, while Zulficar & Partners represented the institutional investors as their legal advisors.

C3 Capital Fund 1 (“C3 Capital”) is Egypt’s first onshore private ownership Fund regulated and licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority in Egypt (License No. 926, dated 7th March 2024). Co-founded by CI Capital and Compass Capital, the Fund will primarily target significant minority stakes in EGX-listed companies displaying strong fundamentals with promising growth, partnering with their management teams to unlock value and drive long-term growth.

C3 for Fund Management is a premier onshore fund manager regulated and licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority in Egypt in accordance with decision (682) for 2023, co-founded by CI Capital and Compass Capital with an independent investment team of industry veterans. The Fund’s core strength lies in the combined expertise of the founders, leveraging Compass Capital’s position as an established private equity firm specialized in value investing across various sectors – as well as CI Capital’s unique position as a leading NBFS and full-fledged Investment bank, with a vibrant merchant banking practice to create a strong investment platform with best-in-class investment management capabilities, with the aim of yielding the highest funds’ returns.

Contacts:

Email: c3team@c3-cap.com

Website: https://c3-cap.com

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

For more information, please contact CI’s Marcom Department

About Compass Capital for Financial Investments

Compass Capital is a leading investment firm specializing in alternative asset management and strategic M&A advisory services. Their alternative asset management practice includes private equity, real estate investment and public equities. The firm’s multi-disciplinary team has a long and successful track record of generating attractive investment returns, having successfully executed numerous transactions requiring capital flexibility and growth capital, M&A, financial restructuring, and operational enhancements.

Compass follows a structured investment approach that hinges on defining strategic initiatives, agile implementation of strategy, supporting talented management, and providing required growth capital to drive growth. The company is a principal investor in its own transactions and actively works to ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are aligned in the investments it pursues.