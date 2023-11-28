Dubai: Marking a pivotal moment, Chile’s Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren unveils the spectacular Chile Pavilion for COP28 in Dubai, which will host side events organized by the country during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), to be held from November 30 to December 12.

COP is the largest and most important environmental gathering of the year, and this year will be attended by over 30,000 government, business, and civil society delegates to address the climate crisis. In this context, for the third time, Chile’s pavilion will be part of the Blue Zone of the conference, where the nations' delegations will hold their events

"Our pavilion seeks to project topics that are priorities for Chile and in which we believe we can make a relevant contribution to this global challenge," said Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren. "Thus, the energy transition, sustainable finance, nature-based solutions, and the cryosphere will be the focus of our participation." highlighted the chancellor, who commented that "the COP is a perfect instance to publicize and promote initiatives, in addition to being conducive to generating new alliances between all the actors involved in this area."

The country's participation in the Blue Zone represents a significant public-private effort, which will allow the rest of the world to see the joint work that Chilean society is doing to effectively respond to the current climate crisis.

"We understand that efforts to mitigate and adapt will be effective only if we work together, first at the national level and then at the international level and develop common strategies to contribute to the development of a resilient society in times of climate emergency," said the minister, who thanked the pavilion's sponsors: CAF, Concha y Toro, Colbún, HIF, and LATAM. "Their collaboration and joint work will allow us to show the world the transversal commitment of Chile to fight against the climate crisis."

The pavilion is also expected to become a platform that links the Chilean delegation with other parties and observers and be the scene of the eventual signing of agreements and the launch of initiatives.

"With the intention of strengthening ties with all the actors involved in this issue, the Chile Pavilion is projected as a space for dialogue and for encounter, to exchange valuable knowledge and experiences between public, private, and also -indispensable in this area- civil society, both national and international. It will be an extraordinarily relevant showcase in a meeting that brings together thousands and thousands of people involved in the climate change issue. And this will allow us to project ourselves as a country that seeks to exercise leadership in terms of climate ambition and that really has a lot to demonstrate in that area," added the minister.

Mr Ignacio Fernández Ruiz, General Director of ProChile, said, "These are supplier companies that contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change and to the diversification of national shipments, where 40% of the mission will be composed of companies led by women. Likewise, of the total mission, 60% are from the Metropolitan Region and 40% from other regions. Most of these companies are just beginning their internationalization, recording exports of around 36 million dollars in the last four years”.

“For the second consecutive year, ProChile contributed to the design of Chile's pavilion at COP28. We designed a 140-square-meter space that addresses the themes of energy transition, which will be the meeting point for the Chilean delegation and its international counterparts”, he added.

Participating companies

It is expected that the 15 companies that ProChile selected, through a public call, to be part of its mission will also participate in the pavilion's agenda, sharing the solutions they have developed to address the effects of the climate crisis.

The 15 companies selected are: Herco Equipments, specialized in the reuse of parts for mining machinery; Kilimo, dedicated to saving water in agricultural irrigation; Instacrops, specialist in hardware and software development for agriculture; Bioelements, which produces sustainable bioplastic; Remote Waters, which develops technology to purify water without emitting CO2; Aintech, dedicated to the development of products in the field of nanoscience with a focus on sustainability; Reborn Electric Motors, which manufactures zero-emission mining cars and converts diesel buses to electric ones; Photio, which transforms surfaces into air purifiers; Lader Energy, which develops renewable energy projects; Reciclapp, which links people who have recyclable material with recyclers; T Phite, a process that allows tire waste to be transformed into battery material for electromobility; Suncast, which does solar and wind energy prediction; Rudanac, which develops technology for the biodisintegration of metal scrap; Drovid, whose technology allows detecting outbreaks of forest fires, and Mercado Circular, which promotes a product refill system, avoiding single-use plastics.

About ProChile

ProChile is the institution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of promoting the exportable supply of Chilean goods and services. In this way, it contributes to the development of the country, through the internationalization of Chilean companies, the promotion of the country's image, foreign investment, and tourism, through a national and international network of specialized and committed people.

For media queries, please contact

Cristian Lanzanova

ABRA Consulting

+971585936653

Email - cristian@abraconsult.com

Saad Aqueel

ABRA Consulting

+971588911959

Email –saad@abraconsult.com