The Chevrolet Tahoe has always been a powerful, spacious SUV and the 2022 Tahoe RST (Rally Sport Truck) is as accommodating with lots of interior space. In addition, it comes with a new Performance Package that includes a 420-hp, 6.2L V-8 engine with 460 lb-ft of torque; Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration and an all-new Hydra-Matic 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission for sharper and safer handling.

The RST is designed for customers who want a street performance look without losing out on the capability of increased performance. It is extremely comfortable with decent towing capacity and a look that is aggressive and sporty at the same time. Among the most visible changes in the 2022 RST are the body-colour grille surround and door handles; gloss-black grille and mirror caps; black roof rails, window trim, badging and Chevy bowties. It also includes exclusive 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone P285/45R 22 tyres.

Available upgrades for Tahoe RST include a Cat-Back performance exhaust system that offers a 28 per cent improvement in exhaust flow, providing a 7-10-horsepower gain for the rear wheels. An available brake package features massive front red Brembo six-piston, fixed aluminium calipers with brake pads clamping on larger-than-stock 410 x 32mm (16.1-inch x 1.3-inch) Duralife rotors coupled with 84 per cent increase in brake pad area and a 42 per cent increase in rotor area to increase system thermal capacity. Duralife rotors feature a hardened surface to reduce corrosion and provide quieter braking with less vibration.

The engine features three state-of-the-art technologies — direct injection, Dynamic Fuel Management and variable valve timing — to make the most of power, torque and efficiency across a broad range of operating conditions. The 6.2L V-8 is paired with an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission that maximises engine power under acceleration. With a wide 7.39 overall gear ratio spread and lower numerical top gear ratio, the transmission also improves efficiency by reducing engine revolutions at highway speeds. The Tahoe RST is a worthy companion for towing, offering a towing capacity of 8,400 pounds and acceleration of 0-60 mph in less than 6 seconds.

Magnetic Ride Control is an active suspension that reads the road, triggering damping changes in the electronically controlled shock absorbers in as less as 5 milliseconds. As a result, the suspension delivers both improved body-motion control during cornering and a more comfortable ride while cruising. The new performance calibration included in the Tahoe RST Performance Package increases body control for even higher levels of responsiveness and comfort.

“A strong performer, the Chevy Tahoe RST rides and handles better than it ever has, offering an upgrade for those who need more of everything. It is refined and spacious with exceptional ride comfort and interior quietness,” states Mr. Mandeep Singh, General Manager – Chevrolet.

Chevrolet has been the best-selling full-size SUV brand. The Tahoe RST has a serious curb appeal that you cannot help but notice. Exclusively distributed by OTE group, the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe RST is available across OTE showrooms distributed across the Sultanate.

