Going bigger and bolder, the 2025 models offer elevated design, improved engine performance and cutting-edge technology

Middle East – Chevrolet Middle East proudly announces the regional reveal of its flagship full-size SUVs, the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban, in Saudi Arabia. Set to arrive in the region in the coming weeks, these new models continue their 90-year legacy as cultural icons and leaders in the large SUV segment across the Middle East.

Redesigned with precision and purpose, the new Tahoe and Suburban are built to inspire greater confidence on every journey. With a bold, refreshed design, more powerful engine options and state-of-the-art technology, they deliver an elevated driving experience. The Tahoe lineup offers five distinct trims: LS, LT, Z71, RST and Premier, while the Suburban reflects this versatility, excluding Z71 and RST trims.

Furrukh Jawaid, Chief Marketing Officer of General Motors Africa and Middle East, commented: "The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban have long been two of the region’s most-loved SUVs, with their popularity growing year after year. These iconic models carry a rich legacy and have only been elevated further with an even bolder design. Built for those who dare to push boundaries - whether in confidence, power, capability or technology, the Tahoe and Suburban are more than just SUVs; they're truly a statement for those who strive to go bigger and go bolder. We’re excited to see them make their presence on the roads, inspiring drivers to take on every challenge with confidence and strength.”

The Tahoe and Suburban’s offer exclusive V8 power, and customers can opt for the base 5.3L delivering 355Hp and 518Nm of Torque, available on LS, LT and Z7. For those seeking even greater performance, the 6.2L V8 engine provides 420 Hp and 623 Nm of torque on the Z71, RST or Premier trims. Both engines are paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission with drive mode select.

Design | Reimagined Inside & Out

The new models are designed to stand out wherever the road takes you. Their bold exterior has been refreshed with a striking front-end design and dynamic lighting upgrades while the interior blends comfort and innovation, creating a serene space for every journey.

Exterior highlights:

Exterior design elements: unique grille patterns, refined front and rear fascia design, redesigned 18”, 20” or 22” alloy wheels, a new exhaust outlet, liftgate badging and an enhanced lighting signature with animated headlamps, taillamps and fog lamps for a bold presence.

unique grille patterns, refined front and rear fascia design, redesigned 18”, 20” or 22” alloy wheels, a new exhaust outlet, liftgate badging and an enhanced lighting signature with animated headlamps, taillamps and fog lamps for a bold presence. Integrated daytime running lights (DRLs) : Sleek, angled prism-shaped designs within a thinner yet more prominent housing.

: Sleek, angled prism-shaped designs within a thinner yet more prominent housing. Dual C-shaped light designs : These pay homage to Chevrolet’s heritage while ensuring the Tahoe and Suburban remain instantly recognizable.

: These pay homage to Chevrolet’s heritage while ensuring the Tahoe and Suburban remain instantly recognizable. New exterior colors: Introducing two fresh colors - Cypress Gray and Lakeshore Blue Metallic.

Interior highlights:

Spacious and airy cabin: A refreshed design with sweeping lines, a lowered dashboard and premium sound insulation offers a quiet, refined atmosphere to help you escape it all, even in the busiest settings.

A refreshed design with sweeping lines, a lowered dashboard and premium sound insulation offers a quiet, refined atmosphere to help you escape it all, even in the busiest settings. All-new dashboard design: Featuring a 17.7” diagonal infotainment screen1 paired with 11” driver information center. This setup is angled slightly toward the driver, enhancing control while remaining accessible to the front-seat passenger. The design balances cutting-edge technology with a clean, sleek aesthetic, blending physical and digital controls seamlessly to create a modern yet user-friendly cockpit.

Featuring a 17.7” diagonal infotainment screen1 paired with 11” driver information center. This setup is angled slightly toward the driver, enhancing control while remaining accessible to the front-seat passenger. The design balances cutting-edge technology with a clean, sleek aesthetic, blending physical and digital controls seamlessly to create a modern yet user-friendly cockpit. Electronic Precision Column Shifter: Modern and intuitive for effortless control

Revamped Center Console: offers enhanced storage options and a repositioned wireless charging2 pad for added convenience.

offers enhanced storage options and a repositioned wireless charging2 pad for added convenience. New Steering Wheel Design: contemporary and ergonomic for a comfortable grip.

contemporary and ergonomic for a comfortable grip. New interior colors: Piano Black and Galvano chrome finishes with soft-touch and wrapped materials on select trims.

Advanced Safety & Technology

The new models deliver an enhanced suite of advanced technology, safety and driver assistance features including:

Chevy Safety Assist 2 : A suite of safety features and driver assistance features such as Blind Zone Steering Assist, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, and IntelliBeam ®.

2 A suite of safety features and driver assistance features such as ®. Expanded Features: Virtual Cockpit and Freeform Display, Presence-Based Hands-Free Liftgate, Buckle to Drive, HD Surround Vision, AutoSense Power Liftgate, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist

Unparalleled Connectivity: Standard Google Built-In, Apple Carplay, Android Auto3 and a 3-year subscription of OnStar Services4 – the key enabler of safety, entertainment and connectivity across GM vehicles, offering easy access to live advisors, vehicle diagnostics and more.

Enhanced Performance & Ride Quality | Ready for the Ride Ahead

The new Tahoe and Suburban deliver key performance upgrades including a retuned turbo compressor, new, higher-flow fuel injectors, revised piston-cooling oil jets, and improved temperature control.

Their multilink independent rear suspension has been further optimized to provide a smoother, more refined ride, while enhanced steering calibration inspires confidence on any road or terrain. For those seeking even greater capability, the Tahoe Z71 trim offers exclusive features such as Air Ride Adaptive Suspension which automatically adjusted ride height and load-leveling for improved efficiency and ground clearance and Magnetic Ride Control that uses sensors to monitor road conditions 1,000 times per second, instantly adjusting shock damping rates.

Advanced Trailering Technologies | Tow with Confidence

Whether you’re a first-time tower or you’re a seasoned pro, the models introduce cutting-edge features while retaining the trusted technologies drivers rely on, offering up to 3,800 kg5 of maximum towing capacity:

Trailer Tire Health Monitoring: prevents potential tire blowouts by tracking tire life and issuing over-speed warnings.

prevents potential tire blowouts by tracking tire life and issuing over-speed warnings. Mobile Trailering App Load Rating Info: provides load rating information for safe towing.

provides load rating information for safe towing. Forward Path Indication : Provides guidelines on the Surround View display to show the trailer’s width and path. When the turn signal is activated, guidelines will show the driver the estimated turning path for both the vehicle and trailer.

: Provides guidelines on the Surround View display to show the trailer’s width and path. When the turn signal is activated, guidelines will show the driver the estimated turning path for both the vehicle and trailer. Boat Ramp Assist: Step-by-step instructions for towing, launching, and retrieving boats.

Step-by-step instructions for towing, launching, and retrieving boats. Trailer Navigation: Calculates routes based on trailer size, via built-in Google Maps.

Calculates routes based on trailer size, via built-in Google Maps. Max Trailering Package: Available on select trims and includes a high-capacity radiator, extra capacity cooling system, an integrated trailer braker controller, Hitch View, Hill Decent Control , Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering , and the Chevrolet Trailering App for a fully connected towing experience.

The new Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban will soon be available in showrooms across the region. Stay updated on availability, pricing and exclusive offers by visiting www.chevroletarabia.com or your local Chevrolet showroom.

ABOUT CHEVROLET



Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.

The Chevrolet portfolio for the Middle East for 2024 features award-winning passenger cars such as the Corvette; crossovers such as the Groove, Captiva, Blazer and Traverse; as well as SUVs and pickups including the Tahoe, Suburban and All-New Silverado Light & Heavy Duty.

Chevrolet also offers customers a high-level aftersales service experience through Chevrolet Complete Care including the standard 3-year or 100,000km Manufacturer Warranty, whichever comes first.

Specific market vehicle availability and more information can be found at www.chevroletarabia.com.

Contact:

Dialla Atallah

GMC & Chevrolet Communications Manager

dialla.atallah@gm.com

1 System functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

2 Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

3 Google Built-In, Apple Carplay™, Android Auto™ services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Android™, Google Play, Google Maps and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc.

4 Connected Navigation and real-time points of interest only available on properly equipped vehicles. Requires paid plan or trial. See onstararabia.com for details and limitations.

5 GM estimate. May require additional equipment. Before you buy or use vehicle for trailering, review Trailering section of Owner’s Manual. Weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce tow capacity. See owner's manual and label on vehicle door jamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.