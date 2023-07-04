Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based real estate advisory Chestertons MENA has appointed Rebecomms for regional PR and communications services.

Rebecomms will handle all Middle East media relations and corporate communications for the company, which celebrates 15 years of MENA operations this year.

Nick Witty, Chief Executive Officer at Chestertons, said: “It’s an exciting time at Chestertons MENA, with big expansion plans in terms of markets, services and team members. With a rich history, impressive track record and plenty of news to share, we are pleased to appoint Rebecomms as we grow our business at our Dubai headquarters and across the wider region.”

Rebecca Rees, Founder of Rebecomms, added: “I am delighted to add Chestertons MENA to my client list, and to be part of the region’s world-famous, record-breaking real estate success story. With more than 30 years’ PR experience, including 17 years in Dubai’s real estate sector, this new partnership is a natural fit. Chestertons is an internationally-renowned, highly trusted brand, and it’s an honour to be working with the Middle East team.”

Chestertons MENA offers the full range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing, building consultancy and project management, property management, consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each function.

Established in 2022, Rebecomms provides tailored communications services for a wide and diverse range of businesses and individuals in the real estate, hospitality, tourism, environmental and wellbeing sectors. Clients include Premier Inn Middle East, a number of Emirates Leisure Retail dining destinations, Propertycheck, Breathes Wellness and several small businesses. Rebecomms also collaborates with The Brill Collective and In2Consulting on various PR projects.

About Chestertons (www.chestertonsmena.com)

Chestertons is one of the oldest, most familiar and most trusted names in real estate, with nearly 220 years of international success. Established in London in 1805, Chestertons has expanded to become an international expert in all aspects of real estate, providing unrivalled, specialist services in the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Chestertons MENA was launched in 2008, providing the complete range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each. The company has proudly operated for 15 years and continues to expand in the region, with significant growth plans in the UAE and wider Middle East.

About Rebecomms

Founded in 2022 by Rebecca Rees, Rebecomms is a boutique, Dubai-based corporate communications and media relations advisory with over 30 years’ experience in the UK, Caribbean and UAE. Working with businesses large and small, from world-leading brand names to local start-ups, Rebecomms has a solid background in the travel, tourism, development, property, retail, transport, real estate, sustainability, wellbeing and small-business sectors.