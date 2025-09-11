Collaboration to showcase Chery UAE’s commitment to sustainable mobility

Dubai, UAE – Chery UAE, presented in the UAE by AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), has announced an exclusive partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The landmark collaboration establishes Chery UAE as the "Exclusive VIP Mobility Partner" of the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress.

The partnership was formalised during a signing ceremony at the Chery Dubai Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. The event was attended by Marc Magaud, Director of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, alongside senior leadership including Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive; Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility; Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE; and Peter Retief, Director of SHIFT Car Rental, amongst other distinguished representatives.

As part of the collaboration, SHIFT Car Rental, a premium car rental provider under AWR Group’s Automotive division, will provide a dedicated fleet of 28 Chery plug-in hybrid vehicles for the event. The fleet, comprising twenty-five Arrizo 8 Plug-In Hybrid sedans and three TIGGO 9 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs, will be used to transport VIPs and key delegates during the Congress, which is taking place from 9 to 15 October 2025, at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

Recognised as one of the world's largest environmental forums, the Congress is expected to convene around 10,000 participants. The initiative not only ensures seamless mobility for high-profile guests but also highlights Chery UAE's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and its ESG vision.

“This partnership with IUCN is the result of over a year of strategic discussions, and it reflects our commitment to aligning with global sustainability goals. As Chery’s flagship models take centre stage at the Congress, we are proud to contribute to an event of such international importance, reinforcing our ESG vision and supporting the UAE’s journey towards a more sustainable future”, said Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive.

Marc Magaud – IUCN World Conservation Congress Director – commented: “Our partnership with Chery UAE and AWR Group is a real enabler for the IUCN World Conservation Congress. Through their affiliate company, SHIFT car rental, they will be providing hybrid Chery vehicles for our VIP guests and exclusive discounts on hybrid vehicles for our registered participants onsite. This collaboration contributes meaningfully to the overall Congress experience and to the minimisation of the carbon footprint, which IUCN is intent on applying throughout the event.”

"Our collaboration with IUCN is a defining moment for Chery UAE and AWR Group,” added Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, AWR Automotive. He highlighted: “By placing our plug-in hybrid fleet at the service of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, we are proving that mobility can be an enabler of environmental progress. This partnership reinforces AWR Group’s sustainability legacy and positions Chery as a global player driving innovation with purpose."

The IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 will feature high-level dialogues, exhibitions, and a Members’ Assembly where delegates will vote on motions that will shape the global conservation agenda for years to come. The event’s core themes, from resilient conservation action to disruptive innovation, align closely with Chery UAE’s values of progress, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

With Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Centre being the first event venue in the region powered entirely by clean energy, the partnership underscores the UAE’s ambition to lead global conversations on climate action and sustainable development while positioning Chery UAE at the forefront of mobility innovation in service of a greener tomorrow.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery stands as the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, the brand now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years. Chery also became the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and ranked 14th on the global list, according to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50.

In 2023, Chery UAE made its debut in the Emirati market through its official sole distributor, AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading business conglomerate with over 70 years of excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise.

For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com

About the IUCN World Conservation Congress

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is one of the largest gatherings of nature conservation experts, leaders and decision-makers from government, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, business, and academia in the world. The event is the democratic forum for the global conservation community to express its views and decide and act on the latest in conservation science, practice and policy - shaping the global conservation and sustainable development agendas for decades to come. Congress is also one of the largest marketplaces for scientists, policy experts, business leaders and professionals from around the globe to share their experience, expertise, and latest research.

www.iucncongress2025.org

IUCN is a membership Union composed of both government and civil society organisations. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its more than 1,400 Member organisations and the input of more than 17,000 experts. IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.

www.iucn.org

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani Group is a multi-sector, multi-market group and one of the most progressive companies in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, AWR Group employs 3,000 individuals, serving a diverse customer base of over 155,000 individuals and 24,000 businesses. Its core verticals include automotive, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, lighting solutions, travel, agritech, and sustainable packaging.

More than just serving the present, AWR Group embraces generation next. It builds purposeful businesses to enrich the lives of every generation, striving to make a meaningful and enduring impact on business, people, and the world. Built on a bedrock of strong founding values, AWR Group continues to evolve with the times and ahead of them, at work for a planet that prospers.

For more information, please visit https://www.awrostamani.com.

