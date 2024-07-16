Dubai, UAE – Residents of Abu Dhabi have a unique opportunity this summer to experience the latest in automotive innovation. Chery UAE, in partnership with AW Rostamani, the official distributor of Chery in the UAE, is hosting a special event at the InterContinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi from July 1 until the end of summer.

This initiative allows residents to get behind the wheel of Chery's cutting-edge vehicles, including the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, TIGGO 7 PRO MAX, TIGGO 8 PHEV, and TIGGO 4. Attendees will have the chance to test-drive these models, experiencing first hand their luxury, sustainability, and innovative features.

A dedicated team will be on hand to assist, answer questions, and provide detailed insights into Chery's advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), modern design, safety features, spacious interiors, and fuel efficiency. This event underscores Chery UAE and AW Rostamani's commitment to engaging with the local community and providing value through customer-centric initiatives.

The event will take place at the InterContinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi from July 1 to September 1, 2024, featuring test drives, vehicle showcases, and expert consultations.

For more information or to book your test drive, visit Chery UAE's website.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, Chery now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years.

In 2023, Chery partnered with AWRostamani, a name synonymous with over 52 years of automotive excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise. The aim is to enhance the UAE automotive landscape with Chery’s latest eco-conscious models, including the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series. These models encompass mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and Plug-In Hybrid. Chery’s brand core emphasizes “Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship.”

According to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50, Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th on the global list. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).