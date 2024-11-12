Cairo: Chefaa, a patient-centric pharmacy benefits platform, has signed a contractual agreement with USAID Business Egypt. This agreement aims to improve healthcare access by digitizing Egypt’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

Together, Chefaa and USAID Business Egypt will support 250 pharmacies in adopting technology to better serve their communities. This agreement aims to meet the rising demand for affordable, accessible healthcare and help pharmacies build sustainable businesses, expand operations, and contribute to a patient-centric, data-driven pharmaceutical market.

One of USAID Business Egypt’s primary objectives is to assist existing micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to adapt and grow through linkages to financing, investing, and sustainable buyer-driven value chains. This aligns directly with Chefaa’s mission to empower MSME owners by providing them with the tools needed to adapt to the changing landscape of the pharmaceutical market

Chefaa’s foundational pillars, Chefaa Now and Chefaa Supply, play a central role in this agreement by focusing on supporting pharmacies through enhancing their digital presence, building pharmacist capacity, and improving their supply chain and logistics. This includes deploying a specialised fleet for order fulfilment and empowering pharmacy owners to adopt digital infrastructure, such as e-pharmacy solutions and digital procurement, to ease financial constraints. By supporting pharmacies in adopting these innovations, the initiative aims to improve patient access to medications, drive better compliance, and positively impact health outcomes.

About Chefaa

Chefaa is a vision-driven tech-enabled company leading the safe digital transformation of healthcare and the supply chain in Africa and the Middle East. It is designed to empower patients to live healthier and happier lives by providing compelling and comprehensive essential healthcare solutions for both individuals and entities, aiming to be the first one-stop-health solution for an end-to-end healthcare experience. We enhance the quality of life by making it easier to order, schedule, and refill prescriptions—whether covered by insurance or out-of-pocket.

Awarded Women in Tech 2023 by Falak Hub, VivaTech's first Africa-Health Tech Award 2022, Cartier Impact Award 2022, Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) fellow 2020, and more.

Backed up by Newtown Partners (South Africa) and Global Brain (Japan), with GMS Capital Partners LLC (US), Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures (Nigeria), M3, Inc. (Japan), Falcons 500 Startups (US), LoftyInc Capital (Nigeria), Vision Ventures (Saudi Arabia), and Flat6Labs (Egypt), as well as several Angel investors.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Doaa Aref and Dr. Rasha Rady,Chefaa connects +2M monthly active users to +1100 across Egypt & KSA and has + 1M mobile app downloads.