Beirut - Chedid Re, the reinsurance network of investment group Chedid Capital, has announced an annual sponsorship initiative in the name of late Georges Mokbel, an influential leader and key figure in its growth journey. Under Chedid Re’s joint Master of Science in Actuarial Sciences Program with Lebanon’s Notre Dame University (NDU), a scholarship will be awarded to a deserving student each year in Mokbel’s name.

Marking the first anniversary of Mokbel’s passing, the launch of this initiative reaffirms Chedid Re’s commitment to education and the development of future leaders, ensuring that his ideals continue to influence and inspire for years to come.

“Georges may no longer be with us, but he continues to guide our every effort and step forward. It is his firm belief in our vision, potential, and talent that has shaped Chedid Re’s growth journey from the very first day,” says Farid Chedid, Chairman and Group CEO of Chedid Capital. “It is only apt that we lend his name to our mission of shaping and enabling leaders who can carry forward his life’s work and the future of our industry,” he adds.

“Georges was instrumental in Chedid Re’s growth journey. He led by example with his commitment, integrity, and dedication,” says Elie Abi Rached, CEO of Global Operations at Chedid Re. “This scholarship initiative not only commemorates his significant contributions to our network and our industry, but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to upskill and empower talents under his guiding principles,” he adds.

The Master of Science in Actuarial Sciences Program was launched by NDU in partnership with Chedid Re in 2019. It has since made notable progress on elevating education, capacity building, and specialization in an underserved local and regional actuarial market.