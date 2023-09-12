London, United Kingdom – Chedid Europe Insurance & Reinsurance Brokerage Limited, a subsidiary of Chedid Capital, announced the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of UK-based Trilogy Managing General Agents Limited (“Trilogy MGA”) from Resolution Underwriting Holdings Limited, keeping pace with its strategy to grow its business in the United Kingdom while expanding its operations around the globe.

Founded in 2013, Trilogy MGA is a managing general agent and a Lloyd’s coverholder, underwriting a wide range of classes through appointed representative Trilogy Underwriting Ltd. The company is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, and it will trade under the name “Milestone Risk Solutions Ltd”.

Commenting on this latest international expansion, Mr. Farid Chedid, Chairman & Group CEO of Chedid Capital said: “We are very proud of this acquisition and to see our Group reinforcing its international presence in the important London market. An underwriting presence in this marketplace will enable us to align ourselves more closely with the international client base that the Group serves and will support the Group’s strategic expansion across the continents where we operate. Furthermore, this development not only broadens our market reach but extends our capabilities and skill sets to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our diverse clientele.”

Christopher Harman, Chairman of Resolution Underwriting commented: “We have been impressed with the people and professionalism of Chedid Capital and are happy with the outcome of the negotiation to buy Trilogy MGA. From our conversations, I am confident that this acquisition is a major milestone in the future of Trilogy as well as in Chedid Capital’s expansion in the London market. We would wish Chedid Capital team good fortune for the future.”

A financial holding company, Chedid Capital is a leading investment group in the insurance and reinsurance fields. The Group operates across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Its subsidiary, Chedid Re, a Lloyd’s official broker, is among the 20 largest reinsurance brokers in the world.

-Ends-

