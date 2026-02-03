AI-powered optimization and advanced payment technologies will enhance performance, security, and reliability

Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, has announced a new strategic partnership with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. The partnership will enable Checkout.com to provide global acquiring services for Spotify to deliver a smooth, secure and reliable payments experience for its global audience of more than 700 million monthly active users and more than 280 million paying subscribers.



Checkout.com will deliver a high-performing payments experience for Spotify’s global audience located across 180+ countries, leveraging its local presence and global expertise to optimise performance across every market it serves.

“Our aim is to deliver a seamless, simple, and safe payment experience so that our users can focus on enjoying the music, podcasts, and audiobooks they find on Spotify,” said Sandra Alzetta, Vice President, Global Head of Payments and Customer Service at Spotify. “It's important for us to work with partners who can move quickly and collaborate closely. Partnering with Checkout.com enables us to leverage their global reach, local expertise, and the ability to optimize payment performance at scale.”

Through the partnership, Spotify will use Intelligent Acceptance, Checkout.com’s proprietary AI solution that uses real-time data from its global network to intelligently route transactions, reduce failures, and improve performance. The integration also includes Network Tokens and Authentication services, providing advanced security and ensuring recurring payments remain smooth and uninterrupted for subscribers.

“This partnership with Spotify is a significant milestone in our mission to power the world’s leading digital enterprises with reliable, high-performance digital payments,” said Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and Founder of Checkout.com. “Spotify sets the standard for digital experiences for creators and fans across the world, and payments play a critical role in delivering that. By combining our global acquiring network with Intelligent Acceptance - which performs 87 million real-time optimizations daily - we’re helping maximize acceptance rates, reduce costs, and deliver the best possible payment experience for Spotify's global audience, today and in the future.”

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. In 2025, Checkout.com exceeded $300bn in ecommerce payments volume.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, HungerStation, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony, Tamara and Uber.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.