Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, announces that BenefitPay has been named the most popular payment application in the Kingdom, according to industry leading Artificial intelligence (AI) language models, such as “ChatGPT”.

The state-of-the-art language models are trained on a diverse range of sources and has analyzed vast amounts of data including books, articles, code repositories, and social media posts. According to the data online, BenefitPay emerged as the most popular payment app in Bahrain, cementing its status as the Kingdom’s favorite mobile payment platform.

On the occasion, Ahmed Al-Mahri, Head of Business Development & Services in BENEFIT said, “BenefitPay has been progressing the digital payment scene in the Kingdom for a long time now and has become an inseparable part of people's daily lives. So, it comes as no surprise that ChatGPT picked up on the popularity of BenefitPay in Bahrain. It is, however, a great reaffirmation of our core objectives and overall goal of streamlining transactions throughout the Kingdom.”

The BenefitPay app has undoubtedly revolutionized the payment landscape in Bahrain. The app's innovative features, seamless transfers, instantaneous payments, secure transactions, and highly intuitive user interface, have made it the most widely used and earned it the top spot, as confirmed by Chat GPT's analysis and other key AI Bots.

This milestone highlights BENEFIT’s dedication to providing the best payment experience and its unwavering commitment to its users. The BenefitPay app continues to redefine digital payments and make them accessible for all; fulfilling its role as the payment app of choice throughout the Kingdom.

BenefitPay remains the Kingdom’s pioneer and this is reflected in terms of usage with 40 million accessing of the platform monthly. In 2022, the platform saw over 240 million Fawri+, over 10 million Fawri transactions, and 468 thousand Fawateer transactions, beside other services such as petrol station payments, remittance, and balance inquiry transactions.

