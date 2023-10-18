Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

In an era when the world is at a crossroads between sustainable living and technological innovation, TERRA, a pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) technology, is reshaping the last-mile delivery industry in the MENA region. Their groundbreaking Smart Battery Swapping solution, marks a historic moment, as they become the FIRST to introduce this cutting-edge technology in MENA.

Smart Battery Swapping will transform our perspective on electric mobility by allowing EV owners to quickly swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones, sparing them the inconveniences of long charging times. This innovation significantly enhances the accessibility of electric mobility.

In addition to pioneering Smart Battery Swapping, TERRA is proud to align with the UAE government's commitment to nature-based solutions for environmental challenges and the goals of COP28. They've introduced the 'Reviving Earth' initiative, where a mangrove tree is planted for every TERRA motorbike that hits the UAE roads. This initiative not only symbolizes TERRA's dedication to sustainability but also actively contributes to the UAE's environmental objectives and the global fight against climate change.

By being the FIRST to bring Smart Battery Swapping to MENA and promoting environmentally responsible initiatives, TERRA is setting the standard for a sustainable future. They are at the forefront of making electric mobility accessible, and convenient, while also aligning with global and regional sustainability goals.



What sets TERRA apart is our vision of a universal swapping network that caters to all-electric vehicles on the road. We are not just making EVs more accessible; we are creating a versatile, all-inclusive swapping network that welcomes all-electric vehicles, further propelling the eco-conscious future of the last-mile delivery Industry.

"Charging the Future" isn't just a slogan; it's TERRA's commitment to transforming the way we think about transportation. Their innovation and environmental initiatives are not only changing the way we charge electric vehicles but making history and leading the way for a greener future for the MENA region.

About TERRA

Founded in 2021, TERRA is a pioneer in electric vehicle technology. The company has become the first in the region to provide a battery-swapping refueling platform along with a lineup of electric vehicles, enabling riders to exchange batteries at their extensive network of swapping stations seamlessly while optimizing last-mile delivery and promoting environmental sustainability.

