Dubai – In honour of International Women’s Day 2024, The Lux Collective will be shining a spotlight on some of the Group’s inspirational women, who elevate the core DNAs of the Group. The theme of this year's International Women’s Day is #InspireInclusion - inspiring others to understand and value women’s inclusion, to forge a better world.

As the world celebrates the achievements of all women this March, The Lux Collective highlights its trailblazing female leaders making a difference. Through fostering inclusivity and providing equal opportunities, The Lux Collective leads the way in empowering women across the globe, by nurturing talent and championing diversity in leadership, paving the way for a more equal future, where women's voices are amplified at the highest levels of decision-making.

Sustainability Forward

As Chief Sustainability Officer Evita Fakun’s role consists of mastering the latest standards and frameworks that are enforced internationally for good governance, such as anti-corruption and zero-discrimination, and oversees matters concerning the environment such as science-based targets for net-zero emissions, and marine and land biodiversity conservation. To ensure a 360 approach to sustainability, she upholds people’s human and labour rights through Sustainability Reporting Standards and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Through Evita’s commitment to create better standards and institutions, she has led The Lux Collective to global platforms, shining a light on its leading sustainability initiatives. Evita was an invited speaker for UN’s Global Compact special Covid-19 industry sessions and UNGC Leaders’ Summit inaugural tourism panel on Climate Action through circularity, responsible consumption & production and biodiversity conservation. She believes self-motivation, embracing femininity and purposeful growth are gamechangers for women leaders to succeed.

Purposeful Strategy

For Chief Strategy Officer Marie Laure Ah-You, what inspires her at The Lux Collective is the courage of this organisation to leave its comfort zone, venturing into unknown territories such as China and beyond. Marie Laure values the freedom to initiate new ideas aimed at strengthening organisational performance and culture. She works closely with the leadership team to develop the Group’s strategy plans and collaborates with the operations team to define and audit operational and service standards for each of the four brands within the Group, She conceptualised numerous initiatives, one of which is the Circle of Care framework with its own Care Index and an annual awards event recognising the creativity and care that resorts bring to the local community, environment, guests and team members.

Marie Laure believes in hard work, integrity and staying true to one's values. She played an integral role in the company's early days of global expansion. Having served on the Executive Board has helped enrich her personal experience.

People Development

Group Head of Learning and Development and Talent Management Smita Modak takes on the responsibility of spearheading initiatives aimed at enhancing people capabilities and wellbeing for the Group, collaborating with experts and managing strategic partnerships with industry leaders to bring forth comprehensive development programmes. Her focus is dedicated to uplifting the culture, fostering excellence, nurturing talent and ensuring the holistic growth of team members.

Having worked at The Lux Collective for over a decade, Smita has led and contributed in several of the Group’s transformation projects and initiatives, each of which she values as a unique learning opportunity. Inspired by the Group's core purpose of ‘We Make Each Moment Matter. We Care About What Matters’, Smita has continually made impact by bringing positive change to the wider team.

Holistic Wellbeing

Group Spa and Wellness Manager Kerensa Langitan drives an integrated holistic wellbeing concept across The Lux Collective. She oversees the operational aspect of new opening projects, comprising the spas at soon-to-launch Sharjah resorts, LUX* Al Jabal and LUX* Al Bridi, and the development of existing resort spas including the reopening of LUX* Belle Mare in October 2023. Advocating wellness and sophistication, LUX* ME Spa consistently raises the bar, with the flagship resort LUX* Grand Baie’s LUX* ME Spa recently receiving the coveted Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Five-Star Award - a testimony to Kerensa’s efforts.

Whilst working at The Lux Collective, Kerensa has the opportunity to further her studies in business management, allowing for personal and professional development, and has learnt the importance of innovation and resilience. She has a passion for nurturing the mind, body and spirit to find balance, and has, in turn, connected her vision with her career and inspired the younger team members.

Culinary Inspirations

Executive Chef at LUX* Belle Mare Nancy Kinchela credits The Lux Collective for providing a challenging yet supportive work environment, whilst promoting innovation and freedom to creativity. Nancy encourages women to find their passion and lead with the purpose to inspire others, stay curious and acquire new skills with dedication and determination.

Following a year of extensive renovations, the luxurious LUX* Belle Mare is now home to five restaurants. Nancy manages the culinary team and oversees training, menu planning, food safety, quality control and purchasing. Through her work in the kitchens, Nancy has built collaboration opportunities with industry professionals to bring gastronomy to greater heights.

As a global luxury hospitality group, The Lux Collective has continuously helped forge careers by providing mentorship programmes, leadership development initiatives and a culture of care and support, all whilst inspiring the generations to come.

