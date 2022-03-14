During the event, industry experts and leading clean beauty brands discussed the importance of clean beauty, the products of tomorrow as well as the latest developments within the industry.

The event further cements Chalhoub Group’s commitment to growing the clean beauty industry in the region, leading the way in consumer education and awareness.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Chalhoub Group hosted the “Innovation in French Clean Beauty” conference within the ‘France Pavilion’, as part of the ‘Month of Creation’ at Expo 2020. The event brought together industry leaders, experts, brands, and researchers to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the clean beauty industry, marking the first conference of its kind in the region.

Moderated by Julie Exertier, CEO and Founder of home-grown French clean beauty brand, Exertier Trésor des Alpes, the event united industry experts, Le Centre National De La Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and Cosmetic Valley, to discuss the importance of clean beauty, the products of tomorrow as well as the latest developments within the industry. A roundtable discussion with spokespeople from leading clean beauty brands, Les Secrets de Loly, All Tigers, La Bouche Rouge and nidéco, focused on the purpose of and the definition of clean beauty when it came to their brands.

In one of Chalhoub Group recent studies conducted among 1,800+ consumers in the GCC 30% of the respondents showed interest to know more about clean skincare trends. Evidently the conscious beauty movement is gaining traction in the region as consumers are keen to incorporate holistic and clean solutions to their skincare regime, a trend accelerated by the pandemic.

David Vercruysse, President of Managed Companies at Chalhoub Group, said: “The GCC is one of the fastest growing beauty markets globally, it is a market that Chalhoub Group forecasts will be worth over US$1.6 billion in 2022, up from US$1.2 billion in 2020. The past few years have redefined the GCC beauty market as more consumers have become acutely aware of using clean products that are good for their skin while being mindful of how their consumption impacts the environment. At Chalhoub Group, we want to make more clean and sustainable beauty brands accessible to our regional consumers while creating this ecosystem of awareness and education.”

From aligning with global and home-grown brands that advocate clean consumption to supporting research and education in this space and increasing accessibility of such products, Chalhoub Group is deliberately building and strategically connecting its capabilities to catalyse and support conscious and clean consumption habits among the consumers. The Group is keen to make a meaningful difference, one that will have a lasting impact economically, socially, and environmentally.

With a legacy of 65 years, Chalhoub Group is a leading partner, curator and creator of luxury products and services in the Middle East. An expert in hybrid retail, distribution and marketing services, the Group is the foremost player in the luxury beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories regionally with a portfolio of 5 own brands and over 300 global brands.



Chalhoub Group embraces an innovation mindset, coupled with a desire to constantly redefine luxury in the region. Chalhoub Group caters to its customers across multiple channels, including 680 experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group has a strong workforce of more than 12,000 skilled, talented, and passionate people in 7 countries. As a people-centric and responsible employer, Chalhoub Group is ranked third in the Middle East and second in Saudi Arabia as a Great Place to Work®.



Alongside business and people priorities, Chalhoub Group is also a sustainability champion. The Group is a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles. Chalhoub Group was awarded its seventh CSR Label from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and has its own incubator space for innovation and entrepreneurship, “The Greenhouse”.

