Dubai, UAE – CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading, announces the launch of CFI Academy, a web-based learning platform developed to equip traders and investors of all levels with the skills and confidence to navigate the financial markets.

Accessible directly through the CFI website, CFI Academy provides a flexible, on-demand experience featuring bite-sized, expert-led courses tailored to various stages of the trading and investing journey. Whether at the beginning or advanced level, individuals will be able to follow structured learning paths and engage with practical content designed to deliver real value across the spectrum of trading and investing knowledge.

Traders will be able to learn at their own pace through interactive modules, quizzes, and exercises covering a wide range of subjects, including market fundamentals, technical and fundamental analysis, trading strategies, risk management, trading psychology, and platform proficiency. The platform's intuitive interface and interactive tools support a progressive learning experience that encourages ongoing growth.

By combining high-quality content with practical tools, CFI Academy enables anyone to develop their skills with clarity and confidence, supporting informed and responsible participation in the financial markets.

In addition, CFI is launching Market Lens, a curated market update newsletter designed to keep clients informed with timely highlights on global developments, price movements, and economic events. Subscription is available on the CFI website, allowing individuals to receive key market updates that complement their learning journey.

"Making financial knowledge accessible and actionable has always been a key part of our mission," said Hisham Mansour, co-founder and managing director at CFI. "CFI Academy brings that commitment to life, offering flexible learning backed by real-world expertise and designed to support traders and investors in developing their knowledge and decision-making capabilities.”

Earlier in December 2024, CFI also launched Trading Transparency+, an initiative focused on demystifying trading practices and promoting transparency in the industry. The program forms part of CFI’s long-term commitment to financial education and continues to support greater awareness and understanding of how financial markets work.

Built on CFI’s core values of trust, excellence, transparency, and innovation, CFI Academy, together with Market Lens and Trading Transparency+, reinforces the group’s position as a global advocate for financial education, empowerment, and responsible trading.

To explore CFI Academy or subscribe to Market Lens, visit: www.cfi.trade

For media enquiries, please reach out to cfi@brazenmena.com

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.