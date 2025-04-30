Dubai, UAE – CFI Financial Group, a leading global online trading provider, is proud to announce the continuation of its exceptional momentum into 2025, posting a landmark first quarter fueled by innovation, client trust, and strategic expansion. Building on the breakthroughs of 2024, the Group has further solidified its leadership position, setting a new standard in global online trading.

Q1 2025: A new benchmark in trading performance

In Q1 2025, CFI achieved an all-time high with a trading volume of $1.279 trillion, representing a 13.5% increase from Q4 2024 and a staggering 129% surge compared to Q1 2024. This continued growth reaffirms the company’s robust infrastructure, client-first philosophy, and commitment to empowering traders and investors worldwide.

Client growth remained a core highlight of the quarter:

Funded accounts grew by 5.5% compared to Q4 2024 and by an impressive 75% compared to Q1 2024, reflecting strong year-over-year growth.

Active accounts rose by 7.4% compared to Q4 2024 and achieved a 92% year-over-year increase compared to Q1 2024, driven by enhanced acquisition efforts and personalized retention strategies.

Funding transactions saw exceptional momentum, increasing by 54% from Q4 and a remarkable 148% from Q1 2024, demonstrating growing confidence and engagement.

Strategic market growth & leadership

CFI’s focus on expansion, innovation, and service excellence translated into tangible milestones in Q1:

Official opening of CFI Azerbaijan: Marking a major milestone in CFI’s regional expansion strategy, bringing world-class trading services to a dynamic new market.

Launch of CFI Prime: A new division designed to cater to institutional and professional traders, offering specialized services and cutting-edge technology.

Award recognitions: CFI was honored with two prestigious titles at the iFX Expo, “Best CFD Broker MEA” and “Best Mobile Trading App MEA”, as well as the Best MENA Region Broker” by ADVFN International Financial Awards, reaffirming its leadership in both technological innovation and service excellence.

High-impact strategic partnerships

Q1 2025 also marked a series of high-impact partnerships that elevated brand visibility and community engagement:

Ya Hala Festival: As a strategic partner of Kuwait’s premier shopping event, CFI showcased its regional leadership and support for local initiatives.

Saadiyat Nights: through a partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, supporting the UAE’s premier entertainment festival featuring global stars like Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Omar Khairat, and more.

Kayan Wellness Festival: Supporting wellness and innovation, CFI expanded its presence in the lifestyle and well-being space in Abu Dhabi.

Official partner of the Kuwait Basketball Association: Strengthening its presence in the sports sector and deepening community engagement in Kuwait and in the Gulf region.

Looking forward

Reflecting on Q1’s achievements, Hisham Mansour, co-founder and managing director of CFI, stated: “Q1 2025 sets the tone for a landmark year ahead for CFI. Surpassing new records once again is a testament to the passion of our global teams and the trust of our growing client base. As we continue to build on this momentum, our focus remains clear: pushing the boundaries of innovation, expanding our global presence, and empowering traders and investors with world-class experiences.”

As CFI continues its journey through 2025, we are scaling innovation, setting new standards for client experience, and forging impactful partnerships, redefining what excellence means in the world of online trading.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.

For more information: www.cfi.trade

