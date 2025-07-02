Abu Dhabi, UAE – CFI, the region’s leading online trading provider, is proud to announce its new designation as the Official Online Trading Partner of Etihad Arena, the region’s premier entertainment destination located in the heart of Abu Dhabi. This landmark partnership marks a key step in CFI’s continued expansion across high-impact lifestyle and entertainment platforms, further strengthening its connection with diverse audiences across the region.

Etihad Arena, on Yas Island, developed and owned by Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experience in Abu Dhabi, and operated by Ethara, plays host to some of the world’s most iconic concerts, sporting spectacles, and cultural events. As an Official Partner, CFI is uniquely positioned to tap into these high-energy moments while delivering distinctive value to fans and clients through integrated marketing campaigns and tailored experiences.

As part of the agreement, CFI will gain strong brand visibility across Etihad Arena’s year-round lineup of world-class events, reaching hundreds of thousands of visitors through premium onsite and digital exposure. Among the many highlights, the partnership includes access to a dedicated fan activation space during select events, allowing CFI to engage audiences through immersive brand experiences. A premium hospitality suite will also serve as an exclusive setting to host clients and guests at some of the region’s most anticipated moments. To further elevate the experience, CFI will offer unique rewards, including VIP access and unforgettable meet-and-greet opportunities, delivering added value that extends far beyond trading.

“Etihad Arena has become a regional hub for entertainment, sports, and culture, and we are thrilled to join forces with a venue that shares our passion for high performance and innovation,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “This partnership is a powerful extension of our strategy to build meaningful connections with our audiences through platforms that inspire, entertain, and elevate.”

“We are proud to welcome CFI as the Official Online Trading Partner of Etihad Arena,” said Marcus Osborne, General Manager at Etihad Arena. “This partnership reflects our shared vision of delivering extraordinary experiences to fans while championing innovation and excellence. CFI’s commitment to engaging the community aligns perfectly with our mission to position Abu Dhabi as a top-tier global destination for entertainment and culture.”

This collaboration marks yet another milestone in CFI’s mission to align with platforms that reflect its ethos of ambition, excellence, and a global perspective - qualities that drive both the trading world and the experiences brought to life at Etihad Arena. It also reinforces CFI’s growing footprint in Abu Dhabi, complementing its ongoing partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and underscoring the capital’s role as a strategic hub for growth and cultural engagement.

About CFI: CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.

About Etihad Arena: Etihad Arena is the UAE’s landmark of entertainment, the region's largest multi-purpose indoor arena set on the stunning waterfront of Yas Bay, offering world-class event space and hospitality. Designed with sustainability at its core, the venue offers a dynamic event space that can be easily transformed to host a variety of events including large-scale international concerts, sports games, corporate events, private functions and local community celebrations.

Operated by Ethara, Etihad Arena is proudly positioned on Yas Island, the Middle East’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, and will enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global entertainment hub. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is the proud naming rights partner for Etihad Arena. Over the years to come, Etihad will fly many of the world-class entertainment acts and guests to the venue.