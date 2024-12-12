Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The CEOs Advisory Council of UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the representative and unified voice of UAE banks, held its fourth and final regular meeting this year recently, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UAE Banks Federation, to review the performance of the banking sector during 2024. The council also discussed key developments, initiatives, and plans implemented by the federation during the year, laying the groundwork for continued achievements in 2025.

The meeting of the CEOs Advisory Council reviewed the achievements of the banking and financial sector in the UAE and the initiatives implemented by UBF during 2024, which support the enhancement of banking services for diverse customer segments and underscore the sector’s vital role in economic and social development under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE.

H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair, Chairman of UBF, said: "The robust policies and strong performance of the UAE economy have enhanced the banking and financial sector’s capacity for growth and development. This underscores the effectiveness of strategies and policies championed by the Central Bank of the UAE to strengthen the sector’s contribution to economic and social advancement."

He added: "The strong performance of the banking sector bolsters the UAE's position as a leading regional and global financial and banking hub. We value the contributions of the CEOs Advisory Council, comprising leaders with extensive expertise and knowledge, to the development of the banking industry and support UBF's decision-making process, ensuring a seamless and secure banking experience for customers."

Participants in the fourth regular meeting of the CEOs Advisory Council praised the sector's strong performance, emphasizing the importance of building on this solid foundation to sustain growth. They noted that the total assets of the UAE banking sector exceeded AED 4.3 trillion by the end of July 2024, reflecting strong confidence in the sector.

According to the latest statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE, total bank credit rose to AED 2.1 trillion by the end of July 2024, while total bank deposits increased by 1.6% to AED 2.736 trillion during the same period.

During the meeting, the CEOs Advisory Council discussed UBF's plans for 2025, focusing on strategic priorities such as Emiratisation, sustainability, governance, financial inclusion, and support for small and medium enterprises, in line with the directives of the Central Bank of the UAE.

The participants also reviewed progress in UBF and member banks' initiatives to enhance digital infrastructure, improve cyber protection, combat financial crimes and fraud, and raise awareness among customers, who remain pivotal to maintaining security and safety.

The CEOs Advisory Council highlighted UBF's vital role in upholding the integrity of the financial system under the supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE. They stressed the need to continue ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, and supervisory guidelines, while adhering to the highest standards of governance, transparency, and risk management.

Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of UBF, said: "The outstanding performance of the UAE’s banking and financial sector reflects the success of the Central Bank of the UAE’s forward-thinking and proactive approach. These frameworks have solidified the sector’s distinguished position and enhanced the banking experience to ensure seamless and secure services. UBF’s commitment to collaboration with strategic partners, both within and outside the UAE, continues to drive growth while maintaining strict adherence to compliance standards."

He added: "The CEOs Advisory Council discussed key steps and initiatives planned for 2025. These aim to sustain the sector's distinguished position by innovating and offering solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. The council plays a crucial role in supporting UBF’s General Secretariat and its technical and advisory committees by providing expert guidance to shape our initiatives and plans."

About UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, comprising 60 members of banks and financial institutions operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate the UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a significant role in raising public awareness about the contributions of the UAE banking sector to the economic and social development of the country.

UBF has a 22-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from member banks and financial institutions, which oversees the implementation of UBF's policies and activities. The CEOs Council also makes directional decisions through UBF's General Secretariat for UBF's 26 technical and 3 advisory committees, which in turn are tasked to discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial services ecosystem. UAE Banks Federation also includes a CEOs Consultative Council, which consists of chief executives of other member banks.

