Addressing critical issues through socially responsible initiatives; Century Financial, the region’s leading financial advisor, has been at the forefront in supporting the community through its signature ‘Health, Wealth, and Happiness’ program. With a constant focus on sustainability and inclusivity, it stands committed to introducing measures and lending support to communities enhancing well-being and happiness across the UAE.

What started in 2017 as a conscious commitment to give back to society made its way to becoming a successful practice and corporate culture of the organization. With sustainability at the core, the company has by far managed several successful CSR initiatives like Health, Wealth, Happiness (HWH) Charity drive, ‘She Matters’ – Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign and COVID-19 Safety Kits; to name a few. In this year’s HWH drive Century Financial commemorated ‘World Food Day’ by distributing 1000 box meals to blue-collar workers at the Al Quoz Camp.

Besides distributing the meal boxes, the health awareness drive centered around the importance of nutritious food, adopting healthy habits, and tips on maintaining a proper diet. The segment on wealth included how to manage personal finance, the importance of saving, and how to avoid unnecessary expenses. Gift hampers were given out during these power-packed sessions which included shopping vouchers, calling cards, and hygiene products.

Till date, the HWH campaign has touched over 7000 lives so far.

Commented Bal Krishen Rathore, Chairman and CEO of Century Financial, “The UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 focus on enhanced nutrition and well-being. Our brothers working in blue-collar jobs are major contributors to building and shaping the nation’s growth. By sharing a meal with them, we build a stronger bond filled with respect and harmony towards a better future. The company has integrated sustainability into its strategic vision and initiated the process with a series of activities. This initiative is a part of many such events and activities planned this year.”

Be it through education for all, food relief, essentials, or reduced carbon footprint; Century Financial stands committed to walking the talk by empowering communities at the grassroots level. To direct the youth toward sustainability, they unveiled a Youth Empowerment Campaign to upskill the youth for industry induction and educate them on sustainable practices to reduce the industry-academia gap. Some of the other noteworthy sustainability practices at Century Financial include recycling, Ghaf tree plantations, eco-friendly lighting, and encouraging reusability in their premises.

Health, Wealth, and Happiness program will continue to create societal values through CSR, evolve as per societal needs, and aims at reaching over 10,000 lives to broaden positive impact.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Consultancy LLC (Century Financial) is an award winning privately-owned financial services provider headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that specializes in investments and trading in CFDs (Contracts for Difference), forex, indices, shares, commodities, treasuries and ETFs, along with exchange-traded derivatives. The company’s service portfolio includes investment consultancy, research and analysis, and financial promotional services across forex and CFDs.

