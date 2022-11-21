To recognize outstanding growth and disruptive talent in the UAE's SME ecosystem, Century Financial, the region's leading investment specialist, has announced the launch of the Golden Frame Awards. The debut edition has received over 50 entries across five categories and will be held at Central Park Towers, DIFC

After sealing its expertise in diversified investment portfolios, Century Financial has taken on the critical role of recognizing SME talent in the region's burgeoning sector. Spotlighting the vital role that SMEs play in the economic growth of the country, the new award segment will function as an extended form of support to foster leadership, creativity, responsibility, and ambition. Five entries titled, Innovative SME of the Year, SME Accelerator of the Year, Disruptive SME of the Year, Emerging Female Leader of the Year, and SME leader of the Year; are set to redefine benchmarks for excellence in the sector.

The Golden Frame Awards will be conferred on SMEs that are pioneers and leaders in innovation, business strategy, product delivery, sustainability, and customer service, among other factors. Speaking on this latest initiative, Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO of Century Financial, said, "We have experienced tremendous growth in the UAEs SME sector in the last decade. We look forward to contributing to this development with these awards. It is time to acknowledge these breakthrough innovators who have created the much-desired edge in their respective fields. The Golden Frame Awards is on a continuous pursuit to identify visionaries catalyzing the glorious SME journey of the region."

This crucial sector is the backbone of the UAE's economy as it continues to diversify beyond the non-oil sector. Backed by the country's visionary leadership and often funded by public and private organizations, these enterprises have achieved significant milestones, disrupting several sectors, from finance and technology to healthcare and mobility. Today, SMEs represent more than 94% of companies operating in the country, ably providing jobs to more than 86% of the private sector's workforce. In Dubai alone, they make up 95% of all its businesses, produce 42% of employment opportunities, and contribute 40% of the emirate's gross domestic product (GDP).

Investment experts at Century Financial believe that SMEs' contribution to the UAE's economic growth will continue to soar with the government's commitment to augment and elevate entrepreneurship. SMEs' strong performance reinforces competitive economic standing whilst presenting diverse investment opportunities and consolidating UAE's leading position in global SME markets. SME development is a government priority, and the Golden Frame Awards aims to recognize and encourage talent to further boost the sector.

-Ends-

About Century Financial

Century Financial Consultancy LLC (Century Financial) is an award winning privately-owned financial services provider headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that specializes in investments and trading in CFDs (Contracts for Difference), forex, indices, shares, commodities, treasuries and ETFs, along with exchange-traded derivatives. The company’s service portfolio includes investment consultancy, research and analysis, and financial promotional services across forex and CFDs.

For editorial enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Namita Thakkar – namita@matrixdubai.com

Ambika Jadeja – ambika@matrixdubai.com