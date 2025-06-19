The partnership is aimed at driving brand growth, digital reputation, and strategic communications for Dubai's reputed real estate developer.

This collaboration also underscores Media Mantra Consulting’s leadership and expertise in Dubai’s real estate communications landscape.

Dubai : Media Mantra Consulting, a leading PR and integrated communications agency, is pleased to announce the addition of Centurion Properties, one of Dubai’s most trusted real estate developers, to its growing client roster in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This new partnership highlights Media Mantra’s growing influence in the region’s real estate sector and its ability to deliver results-driven communications for industry leaders.

As part of the new mandate, Media Mantra Consulting will provide Centurion Properties with an extensive suite of services, including brand enhancement, strategic planning and counselling, media relations, digital reputation management, and crisis communications. By combining these services, the agency aims to help Centurion Properties communicate its value to a wider audience, strengthen its reputation, and support business growth in Dubai’s competitive market.

Mr Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Consulting, said, "We're excited to join hands with Centurion Properties, a company that shares our belief in the power of clear, honest communication. By combining our deep understanding of the real estate sector with our multi-platform communication capabilities, we are well-positioned to help Centurion build a stronger brand presence, manage reputation, and reach new audiences. We look forward to supporting Centurion’s vision with strategies that drive real business outcomes."

Centurion Properties, founded in 2013, has carved a niche for its innovative approach to development and its focus on creating communities that strike a balance between design, sustainability, and quality. Its portfolio includes landmark projects such as Sola Residences and Flora Isle that have set new benchmarks for urban living and commercial excellence in Dubai. With five projects completed and delivered, another five launched, and over ten projects in the pipeline, Centurion is at the forefront of redefining urban living, making lasting contributions to the city and its inhabitants.

Mr Moksh Garg, Chief Marketing Officer of Centurion Properties, said, "Media Mantra Consulting brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in real estate communications. We are confident that their strategic approach will help us articulate our vision, connect with our community, and reinforce our reputation as a leader in the industry. This collaboration will play a key role in supporting our growth and ongoing commitment to excellence."

Media Mantra Consulting’s expertise is rooted in years of experience serving top real estate brands. The agency’s Dubai office has become a trusted partner for companies seeking to navigate the city’s dynamic business environment and communicate their vision with clarity and impact. It remains dedicated to providing strategic, insight-driven communication solutions that reflect the unique needs of each client.

About Media Mantra Consulting

Media Mantra Consulting, the international arm of Media Mantra Group, is a leading PR and integrated communications agency in Dubai. Known for its rich expertise in public relations, crisis management, reputation management, digital strategy, and content marketing, the agency serves a list of reputed clients across multiple sectors, including real estate. Bolstered by a team of experienced professionals, it specialises in providing strategic thinking and tailored communication solutions that effectively cater to the unique needs of its clients. As one of the most trusted PR firms in Dubai, the agency taps into the region’s rich culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and dynamic digital-first environment to craft locally resonant, trend-aligned campaigns that reflect the region's progressive values and global ambitions.

About Centurion Properties

Founded in 2013, Centurion Properties stands as a beacon of innovation in real estate development, transforming urban landscapes into vibrant spaces where people can live, work, and thrive. As industry pioneers at the forefront of innovation, Centurion crafts modern, sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks for elegance and exclusivity. Renowned for their commitment to intricate design and high-end living, Centurion Properties transforms urban environments into vibrant communities where residents can truly flourish. With each project, the company delivers unique and luxurious experiences that not only meet the needs of today but also anticipate the desires of tomorrow’s discerning clientele, setting the gold standard for luxury living in Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline.