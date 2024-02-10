Amman, Jordan – Centro Mada Amman by Rotana, owned by Mada Amman (First) for Tourism Investment company , is proud to announce the launch of its Matching Donation Program on 29, January 2024. This heartfelt endeavor is aimed at supporting and strengthening the efforts of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Center (KHCC). The meaningful initiative came in response to recent poignant events where KHCF and KHCC opened their doors to welcome and host cancer patients from Gaza, along with their families. Both entities provide a haven of care, support, and hope during these challenging times. Centro Mada Amman is committed to philanthropy and compassionate outreach, and this program is a testament to their dedication.

The Centro Mada Amman team and management firmly believe in the power of collective action and understand the significance of giving back to society. They consistently strive to foster a culture of philanthropy and empower employees to support causes that align with the company’s values. As part of this initiative, Centro Mada Amman’s management, with the support of the holding company Mada Amman First for Tourism Investment, matched the donations collected from their employees. This effort aimed to enhance the assistance provided to KHCC and KHCF.

Commenting on this occasion, the hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Imad Akil, said, “Through this program we hoped to amplify the impact of our employees’ generosity and create a difference in the lives of those in need.”

On her side, KHCF’s Director General, Mrs. Nisreen Qatamish, stated, "In times of adversity, the true essence of humanity shines through. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Centro Mada Amman for their generous support through the Matching Donation Program. Together, we stand united in the battle against cancer and work towards a future free from this disease."​​​​