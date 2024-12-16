Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, concludes 2024 with remarkable achievements that have redefined its commitment to sustainability, technology, and guest-centric hospitality.

From pioneering eco-friendly initiatives to embracing innovative technologies and creating extraordinary guest experiences, the group has cemented its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the industry.

Reflecting on the year’s success, Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts said, “The year 2024 has been a defining year for us, where we seamlessly blended the warmth of hospitality with a deep sense of responsibility towards our planet. Our focus on sustainability, innovation, and creating memorable guest experiences has not only set us apart but also positioned Central Hotels & Resorts as a brand that truly understands the evolving needs of modern travellers. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together as a team and excited for what lies ahead.”

Throughout the year, Central Hotels has made strides in sustainability by implementing energy-efficient systems, such as sensor-based lighting and smart room technologies, that reduce environmental impact while enhancing guest comfort. Water conservation efforts, including aerators and guest engagement programs, have further demonstrated the group’s dedication to eco-conscious operations. Notably, the introduction of wooden key cards and reusable bottles has significantly reduced single-use plastic waste, a move widely praised by environmentally conscious travellers.

In line with its mission to exceed guest expectations, Central Hotels introduced thoughtfully curated enhancements across its properties. At Royal Central Hotel The Palm, the Palm View Terrace has become a guest favourite, offering stunning, panoramic views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah. This serene space has provided countless opportunities for guests to capture cherished memories.

Meanwhile, at C Central Resort the Palm, the addition of the Palm Frame View Terrace offers an artistic perspective on the beauty of the Palm, creating a unique and visually striking experience.

Technology has been a cornerstone of Central Hotels’ efforts to elevate the guest experience. The introduction of a smart tablet system allowed guests to tailor their stays, from in-room dining and wake-up calls to entertainment and attraction guides. In tandem, advanced energy management systems, inspired by globally renowned eco-friendly properties, reduced the group’s environmental footprint without compromising luxury or comfort.

To enhance personalized service, the Messenger Box platform enabled seamless communication between staff and guests, ensuring prompt, attentive, and effective service.

None of these achievements would have been possible without the dedication and resilience of the Central Hotels team. The group has prioritized staff well-being through transparent communication, recognition of achievements, and providing wellness resources. Team-building activities and professional development opportunities further fostered a culture of collaboration and innovation.

As Central Hotels & Resorts looks forward to 2025, the group remains committed to driving excellence in hospitality, championing sustainability, and embracing the evolving needs of its guests.

About Central Hotels & Resorts:

Launched in 2015, Central Hotels and Resorts – headquartered in Dubai, one of the fastest-growing Hospitality Management companies in the UAE was established to cater, to both leisure and business travellers looking to experience the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of the city. With the competitive industry comes our continuous expansions, focused on making our service, facilities, and standards distinctive in the Gulf Region.

Product diversification and innovation, sound fundamental values, commitment to excellence, quality service and expansion in key destinations are the hallmarks behind Central Hotels’ amazing growth.

Spread across the Middle East, the group is now poised to conquer other markets. Created and based in Dubai, Central Hotels offers a full spectrum of choice in terms of hotel categories, a comprehensive selection of accommodations, and services to suit all budgets and clientele. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com