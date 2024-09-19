Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) welcomed a delegation from the Central Bank of Oman as part of their official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the purpose of sharing experience and expertise, as well as engaging in collaborative work between the Kingdom and Oman.

The main aim of the delegation’s visit to CBB is to explore different topics such as Payment Systems, Cash Issuance, Anti-Money Laundering & Combating Financial Crime (AML), Human Resources, and other topics of importance. The visiting delegation included senior officials from the Central Bank of Oman, as several meetings were set up with relevant officials from CBB.

Mr. Yousef Rashid Al Fadhel, Executive Director of Corporate Services at CBB welcomed the delegation and stated that this visit serves to strengthen the relations between the two countries and emphasized the CBB’s commitment to develop these relations. Both counterparts expressed their willingness to continue this momentum of collaborative work to ensure long-term partnership which will benefit the financial sector of both countries.