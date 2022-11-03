Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced the launch of the first edition of the Bahrain Digital Payment Landscape Report, which presents the various initiatives undertaken by CBB relating to digital payments and technologies.

The report includes a comprehensive study of the development of payment and settlement services in the Kingdom’s banking sector in recent years. It also highlights the efforts made to introduce modern technologies to facilitate banking transactions in a manner that benefits the efficiency of services provided to the public.

The Bahrain Digital Payment Landscape Report 2022 can be viewed on CBB’s website https://www.cbb.gov.bh.

