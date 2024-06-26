UAE: Centena Group, a UAE-based multinational conglomerate and leading player in the field of science, engineering, education, and technology solutions, reported significant growth rate of 28 per cent in the UAE, underlining its solid presence in the local market, and an impressive 53 per cent in Saudi Arabia. The company also reported 30 per cent growth globally, demonstrating its commitment to delivering best-in-class technology services to customers around the world.

The growth is attributed to the Group’s strategic investments in state-of-the-art technologies and operational efficiency, combined with an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Additionally, Centena Group’s alignment with revolutionary government initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Digital Government Strategy 2025, are also key factors in their success. By supporting these initiatives, they have seamlessly embraced digital transformation to enhance services and improve quality of life, further propelling their expansion.

Sanjay Raghunath, Chairman and Managing Director of Centena Group, stated: “We at Centena Group, are delighted to announce these remarkable figures for the previous fiscal year. These outcomes attest to the dedication and diligence of our highly qualified team, as well as the steadfast support of our partners, stakeholders, and esteemed clients. In our role as a customer-focused firm, we remain committed to delivering quality services and fostering innovation as we continue to grow our global footprint.”

He added: “Today, technology is the cornerstone of every industry, making products, services, and systems more efficient. It enables the tracking and streamlining of processes, maintains data flow, and seamlessly manages contacts and employee records. This increased operational efficiency reduces costs and facilitates rapid business growth. As a result, there is a huge increase in demand for our sectors, such as marine electronics, security and identification, education, industrial processes, life analytical sciences, and laboratory furniture. This encourages us further to create new, innovative services that benefit the industry and improve quality of life.”

The Middle East is at the forefront of the digital revolution, with countries across the region pursuing ambitious economic diversification strategies to move beyond their traditional reliance on oil and gas. This shift is supported by a young, tech-savvy population eager to embrace new technologies. Significant investments in technology are anticipated in the GCC region, especially with Saudi Arabia expected to allocate an impressive USD 24.7 billion by 2030. Additionally, the UAE has committed USD 500 million to advance research in artificial intelligence and related fields, further driving demand for innovative solutions. According to PwC, the AI sector is expected to contribute USD 320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030.

Centena Group continues to shape the future of technology-driven solutions in the Middle East by emphasising efficiency and innovation in the digital space, in keeping with the goals of various progressive national initiatives. Driven by a passion to push the boundaries of innovation and technology, the Group looks forward to further expanding its product portfolio, in order to offer the most suitable and effective solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of its customers in the region.

