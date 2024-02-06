As part of its partnership with Jamba, Cenomi Retail plans to open more than 35 stores in 5 years across Saudi Arabia

Jamba creates premium, hand-crafted, tasty juices and smoothies made with simple, real ingredients

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Retail today announces its first Jamba store opening in a prime location - at its Al Nakheel Mall. The store is the first of its kind in both the Kingdom and the EMEA region.

The store’s arrival brings Jamba’s world-renowned blended-to-order smoothies, fresh juices, energy bowls, and an expansive grab and go food menu to customers in the local area. It offers ingredients with no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or high-fructose corn syrup in all smoothies and juices.

This follows from a franchise agreement between Cenomi Retail and Jamba Franchisor SPV LLV, franchisor of Jamba®. This store opening marks the beginning of Cenomi Retails’ plans with the U.S.-based Jamba to open 100 stores across Saudi Arabia.

Jamba is a wholly owned subsidiary of Focus Brands, Inc (FBI), a leading developer of global multi-channel food service brands, including Cinnabon, for which Cenomi Retail already operates more than 160 stores.

Alongside senior members of Cenomi Retail, the FBI leadership team also attended the opening of the vibrant 188 square metre store.

Commenting on the opening, Faisal Younes, CEO Food & Beverage at Cenomi Retail, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first Jamba in Saudia Arabia and EMEA. We believe there is great potential for Jamba in the Kingdom, and we are proud to bring this new offering to consumers. It is an exciting and fresh new brand option that adds depth to our food and beverage portfolio, and such additions are integral to our continued growth strategy.”

Sean Wooden, Senior Vice President and Managing Director EUMEA & LATAM, Focus Brands, said: “This is a momentous milestone for Jamba as we embark on our journey in the Saudi market. Jamba has the potential to become a go-to destination for health-conscious consumers in the Kingdom. We believe that the introduction of Jamba in Saudi Arabia underscores the brand's global appeal and aligns perfectly with Cenomi Retail's commitment to enhancing its food and beverage offerings. This opening marks an exciting chapter in Jamba's international growth story.”

The expansion to Saudi Arabia represents the next stage of Jamba’s international growth. Founded in 1990 as a single small store in the beach town of San Luis Obispo, California, Jamba has expanded rapidly to nearly 850 locations worldwide, operating in many U.S. States, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and the Philippines.

The move signifies Cenomi Retail’s continued commitment to expanding its food and beverage offering.

About Cenomi Retail:

Cenomi Retail is the largest franchise retailer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the only listed business of its type in the Middle East. Founded by renowned businessman and property developer Fawaz A. AlHokair in partnership with brothers Salman and Abdulmajeed, Cenomi Retail has grown considerably since opening its first store in 1991 and is now active in over 1,300 stores across 100 shopping malls in 11 countries.

Serving as a premium franchise retailer for brands from across the globe, Cenomi Retail has an international presence across the MENA and CIS regions, and a firm footing in womenswear, menswear, children and baby goods, shoes and accessories, cosmetics, food & beverage, sports and entertainment.

For more information, please visit www.cenomiretail.com

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel food service brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in over 50 countries under the brand names Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, McAlister’s Deli®, and Schlotzsky’s®, as well as Seattle’s Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. As of March 26, 2023, Jamba had nearly 800 locations operating in 34 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Guatemala, Australia, and Singapore. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.jamba.com.