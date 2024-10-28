The store will be located in U Walk Riyadh, Cenomi Centers’ lifestyle destination and is well-located for fans of the capital club

The inauguration of the store, which will stock the full range of Al Nassr merchandise, will be attended by Welsey Gassova and Mohamed Simakan, star players from the club.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Al Nassr, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the Middle East. The collaboration has resulted in the opening of a new flagship club store at U Walk Riyadh, perfectly placed for fans attending home games.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, a special event was held with fans and Welsey Gassova and Mohamed Simakan, two-star players from the club. The Al Nassr flagship store caters to the growing number of football fans in the Kingdom, with merchandise sold from one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League. It also boasts a new café, offering the trending Noug products, adding an extra experiential element for visiting fans.

Opened in 2019, U Walk Riyadh is one of Cenomi’s flagship shopping centers and Al Nassr is just the latest brand to become part of this world-leading destination. Located just 2 Kilometers away from Al-Awwal Park, the center already boasts premier lifestyle options, including Saudi Arabia’s most popular shopping, dining, and entertainment brands, spread over almost 30 acres, including a 900-metre walkway.

Cenomi Centers CEO Alison Rehill-Erguven said: “Partnering with Al Nassr, one of Saudia Arabia’s most successful football clubs, is an exciting development and one sure to appeal to the legions of the club’s fans in the capital. The club’s new store is also a welcome addition to Cenomi Centers’ U Walk Riyadh, the beating heart of retail and dining in the city and one of our premier lifestyle destinations. We look forward to a long partnership with the team – and the sport – which is increasingly growing in popularity in the hearts and minds of our customers across the Kingdom.”

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with more than 4,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands. For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.